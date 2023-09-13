Five Great RPGs to Dig Into After Closing Baldur’s Gate 3

For fans of classically-styled RPGs like Pillars of Eternity or The Outer Worlds, it’s probably not going to get much better than Baldur’s Gate 3 for a while. Finding something new to play after finishing a good game is always difficult, and it’s especially troublesome after something fantastic like Larian Studios’ latest. It doesn’t have to be that way, though. There are several other great RPGs out there that’ve either just released or will be here shortly, so RPG players should be able to find themselves something good amongst them. There are also several older games to turn to if nothing but a Baldur’s Gate-like experience will do.

Sea of Stars



One classic RPG that every fan of the genre has either played or at least heard about here and there is Chrono Trigger. It’s one of those classic Squaresoft games that those who played it in its day now sing the praises of to anyone who’ll listen. As good as Chrono Trigger was, though, fans never quite got the follow-up they were hoping for. Chrono Cross, its direct sequel, was a very different game, and hopeful successors like I Am Setsuna failed to capture the magic that powered it. Where those games failed, though, Sea of Stars mostly succeeds.

Despite being graphically superior to the likes of Chrono Trigger, Sea of Stars is still effortlessly able to call back to it and other notable RPGs of the era. No attempts are made to hide its influences and arguably none are needed because it’s not just copying what came before. Its overworld is more detailed than Chrono Triggers, localities are more interactive than Secret of Mana’s and its battle system combines the best of Super Mario RPG and Chrono Trigger and then adds original icing on top. Combine that with beautiful animations and charming characters and the result is a clean, modern revamp of several beloved classics.

Super Mario RPG



Speaking of Super Mario RPG, Nintendo probably floored just about everybody when it announced a full remake during the June Nintendo Direct. How could it not? Until now, one could have reasonably guessed that Nintendo’s position on the game was that it didn’t exist. The most fans ever got after the game released was a brief cameo from Geno in Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga (which was removed in the 2017 3DS version) and a Mii Fighter costume in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. With support like that it’s no wonder that many fans finally gave up and moved on. Yet, here we are; it’s real and it’s coming soon.

While RPG fans almost certainly won’t get anything like the complexity seen in Baldur’s Gate 3 or any of the other titles here, they’re still in for a worthy experience all the same. Fans of the original should remember what they’re getting: timed-hits, an isometric perspective, catchy music and funny character moments from both Nintendo’s mainstay cast and characters that never ventured beyond their home title.

Those who haven’t yet played it might not find the kind of challenge they’re hoping for, but the charm and fun-factor should be enough to make up for it. Nintendo is actually adding one or two things from the looks of the announcement trailer too, so perhaps even lifetime fans will get a surprise or two this November.

Persona 3 Reload



Those who do want more challenge in their RPGs will have that order filled though when Persona 3 Reload launches this coming February. In some ways it’ll be the same as Persona 3 Portable, but Atlus is adding enough to justify the “Reload” portion of the title. This is good news for fans of Persona 5, as many of the additions are aimed at bringing the older game up to many of the standards set by its predecessor. In other words, there likely won’t be as many outdated systems to get used to.

For those unfamiliar, Persona 3 (and all its variants) centers around a transfer student and his friends as they struggle to navigate Japanese high school life while also working to thwart dark forces which threaten the lives of everyone in town (and possibly beyond). Just like in Persona 5, players have to carefully use their time to keep all of their plates spinning.

Studying and pushing back the dark forces might seem all-encompassing, but players would do well to spend time with their classmates too. The members of SEES are just as fun and charming as those of the Phantom Thieves, perhaps even more so considering how passionate their fans still are.

New features coming to Persona 3 Reload include entirely reworked art, music and character sprites. New cutscenes are being added, while existing ones are being updated. New UI features are being implemented such as trackers for objectives and moon phases. Players will be able to directly control all party members like they can in Persona 5, and those playing in English are getting a completely redone English dub with a wholly new cast. There should be plenty here for everyone, but especially for newcomers wanting a new Persona experience.

Dragon Age: Origins

This might be going a bit too far back for some, but those looking for a classic, dark-fantasy RPG can still get quite a lot out of the Dragon Age series’ opening entry. It’s never been the prettiest game, and its pacing can be frustratingly slow in places. Yet, it mostly balances those issues with a compelling story, well-crafted characters and a tough combat that both rewards careful planning and punishes the opposite. Its sequels both offer the former two qualities to different degrees, but the tactical experience of that last one was never matched (especially its harder difficulties).

Just like Baldur’s Gate 3, Dragon Age: Origins relies heavily on dice rolls to determine everything from hits/misses, to damage, and whether or not attempts at persuasion and such will succeed. The difference is that it all plays out more or less in real time and players never get to roll the dice themselves. It all happens behind the scenes for the most part, but the game does still make sure to point it out whenever an important roll misses. This is why it’s vitally important to carefully build one’s character and party members so as to minimize such disastrous occasions.

Setting up everyone’s AI behaviors and constantly maintaining positioning is also vital at higher levels, as the game has no problem exploiting any and all carelessness on the part of the player. Is it the hardest game of its kind? Absolutely not, but it does offer a healthy challenge as part of a solid all around package. Those who’ve never gotten around to playing this one will almost certainly still get a lot of mileage out of it even today.

Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition



For those who haven’t yet played any other Larian RPGs, though, their next game should be obvious. If more Baldur’s Gate 3 is what one wants, then the only real option is the game that powered its development: Divinity: Original Sin II. It’s the success of this game that enabled to Larian Studios to do what they’ve done with Baldur’s Gate 3, and fans of the latter can expect to get more of what they like in the former.

It might be at the same level of refinement, but it’s all still there: beautiful art direction, interesting characters, tough combat and the freedom to operate as one pleases. The game actually made quite a splash in the RPG space in the months following its release thanks to that last point.

One shouldn’t go into Divinity: Original Sin II expecting a mere prequel to what they’ve gotten in Baldur’s Gate 3, though. There are lots of similarities between the two games, but there are a few key differences too. For one, the Divinity setting is entirely different from that of Baldur’s Gate, employing entirely different lore and rationale behind how concepts like magic work. It also plays out entirely in an isometric view; there are few cutscenes compared to Baldur’s Gate.

Combat also differs in that it allows even more player freedom thanks to a less rigid action economy. Armor Class (AC) isn’t a thing either, with characters having separate armor and magic bars instead. This is just the surface-level explanation, though, so be sure to check out our full review for a more complete breakdown. It might take some getting used to in the beginning, but Divinity: Original Sin II is worth jumping into for anyone that enjoys Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers complex encounters, addicting challenges, a good sense of freedom, charming characters and a good ol’ helping of that classic RPG feel. Are there many other games out there that can offer that same mix? Probably not. All of these (and of course many others), however, do well in at least one of those areas. Which one will fit you best? That’ll depend on what you enjoy most in Baldur’s Gate 3 or just RPGs in general.