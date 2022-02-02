Unboxing Fanatec Gran Turismo DD Pro Racing Wheel

Gran Turismo 7 is due to release on March 4 on PlayStation Consoles. Developer Polyphony Digital teamed up with Fanatec to make a wheel that’s designed to get the most out of that title. While the wheel has released a few months prior, it can be used on both PlayStation and PC for racing games. For $699, Fanatec implements its technology for force feedback and simulation racing with some options to customize the setup.

Our review will be coming of the wheel, but here is the unboxing of the Gran Turismo DD Pro which is currently available.