Key Takeaways Helldivers II and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth dominate February sales charts, signaling a strong start for 2024.

Helldivers II is also currently the best-selling game of the year so far, with nearly 60% of the game's sales coming from PC players.

Skull & Bones had a respectable debut in the top five for February, while Tekken 8, Suicide Squad and Persona 3 Reload continued their momentum from January.

Spring has officially gotten underway, and Circana has chosen today to share their findings on the best-selling software of February 2024.

Helldivers II, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth reign supreme in latest monthly sales charts

At the peak of the sales charts are two PlayStation console exclusives that both released last month: Helldivers II, which also released on Steam and is currently the best-selling game of 2024, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth just behind it in second for the February charts, and fourth for the year overall. Final Fantasy VII also secured a second spot in the top ten with the Remake & Rebirth Twin Pack showing up at eighth. Notably, per Circana analyst Mat Piscatella on Twitter, nearly 60% of Helldivers II sales came from the PC release, possibly making the case for Sony to do more day one launches across both consoles and computers. Elsewhere, Skull & Bones had a respectable debut at fourth, while the Mario vs. Donkey Kong remake barely missed the top ten by showing up as number eleven, although digital sales were not included. One of January’s best-selling games, Tekken 8, continued to perform well at fifth, as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III rounded out the top five in third.

In addition to Helldivers II and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, several other 2024 releases are currently among the best-selling games for the year so far. After last year’s Call of Duty at second, Tekken 8 is currently ranked at third, while Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is holding on at fifth. Further down, Persona 3 Reload is staying strong at seventh, and Skull & Bones sold well enough to earn the ninth spot. Only time will tell if Helldivers II can continue to hold on to the top spot, but it's certainly a promising start for a sequel that didn't seem to have the same high levels of anticipation as the likes of Final Fantasy and Tekken.

Check out the full list of the best-selling software of February 2024 below, and be sure to check out our reviews by clicking on their respective titles.

Helldivers II Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Skull & Bones Tekken 8 Madden NFL 24 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Final Fantasy VII Remake & Rebirth Twin Pack Persona 3 Reload Hogwarts Legacy