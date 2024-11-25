The baby dragons in Disney Dreamlight Valley are adorable creatures you can befriend by handing them some food. Their snack of choice, however, is quite different from other animals and valley residents.

Where to Find Dragons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dragons are exclusively found within the Disney Dreamlight Valley DLC called The Storybook Vale. You'll see them flying around the new realm Everafter, Maleficent's domain. Depending on where you go, however, you'll find different colors of them. For example, Red Dragons can be found within Teapot Falls, while Blue Dragons appear in The Wild Woods. Once you spot a dragon, it will be apprehensive at first and be very shy. It will hide under its wings in the most adorable fashion imaginable. However, remain standing still for a minute or so, and it won't be scared anymore. It will then allow you to approach.

Most of the dragons won't appear every day of the week. You'll have to revisit Teapot Falls to see the Red Dragon during the weekend rather than on Tuesday. To best check the timing of when the dragons appear, go to the "Collection" tab on the menu and look at the Critters section. It will then have a note underneath displaying the times they appear.

What Does a Dragon Eat?

Any dragon in Disney Dreamlight Valley will strangely love to eat either Magma or Pure Ice. Magma is found by mining rocks in Mythopia, while Pure Ice can be gained by striking rocks in Everafter. It doesn't matter which location you go to within both of these areas. They are a bit rarer of a drop than rocks, but you'll get them fairly quickly if you keep trying. You'll want to get about 10 or so Magma rocks to complete Hades' quest in The Storybook Vale DLC as well.

Once you've gained either of the materials, approach the dragon and give them either Magma or Pure Ice. They'll likely give you a gift. After presenting each type of dragon this food three times, they'll become a companion that can follow you around.

There are other animals you can also befriend in the Storybook Vale DLC. Owls gather around the main area of The Bind, while Pegasi hang out in the Mythopia region. Owls are fairly easy to feed as they only need grains like Rice, Wheat, or Barley, which are easy to grow and provide.