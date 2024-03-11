Key Takeaways Completing Chadley's intel requests offers players unique Materia for customization.

These requests are not mandatory but encourage players to explore side content and build bonds with the cast.

Chadley's challenges include obtaining world intel, activating towers, fighting summons, and providing diversity in character builds.

Chadley is a returning character from Final Fantasy VII Remake, and his role in Remake was to provide the player with promising challenges and develop new Materia. His role in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth isn’t much different, but his goals and challenges have some new spice to them in this open world. You’ll still want to scan and assess every enemy you encounter so that you can get that sweet, sweet, oh so sweet Materia. If you aren’t a Materia hoarder, don’t worry, Chadley isn’t something you will have to do if you don’t want to. Chadley is mainly here to encourage the players to complete the available side content. This is the content that doesn't have an affect on the cast’s bonds with one another.

So, what are his Requests?

Chadley has a small range of challenges that range from “Scan all the enemies in this area” to “Fight this summon in order to retrieve its Materia”. If you are looking to maximize your Materia inventory, you will want to look at completing Chadley's world intel and combat simulator requests. In the open world you’d gather world intel like:

Activating towers to reveal the map.

Finding Moogle lodges.

Completing world expeditions for lore.

Investigate divine intel to make summon challenges easier.

Excavating item transmutation chips for crafting.

Defeating fiends in the area.

Completing unique phenomena intel for more side content.

Unique character tutorials to teach the basics of each character’s combat.

And lastly, using Assess Materia on the enemies in the region.

It sounds like a lot to do, but these are very manageable and can just be done as you explore these amazing areas in the game. The only thing that requires any sort of future planning is using assess Materia on enemies. Just make sure to put the Assess Materia on your preferred character and do it first thing in combat.

What Chadley Challenges Offer

Each open area in FFVII Rebirth offers its own set of Materia Chadley will allow you to procure. The summons are among the hardest challenges in Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth. The content offers a lot to everyone playing the game. If you are looking for some new side story content, you will actually get a good bit just from Chadley. We also have the summons being the toughest fights in the game, each of which actually has several difficulties if the maximum full-powered summon is just too much to deal with. Another plus is that you will get access to the Fort Condor minigame and its unique challenges that it presents the player after its own story plays out. Chadley’s content in FFVII Rebirth has a lot to offer the player and if you’re looking for more time in this wonderful game, I can’t recommend it enough.

Related Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Conversation Guide: All Dialogue Options Your choices matter in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, or at least to the extent they'll affect a late game date.

The Benefits of doing Chadley’s Content

Chadley’s intel requests aren’t by any means the most important things to do in the game. But it offers a lot to the player that optional content should do. Getting your hands on Materia for the cast of characters is always nice and allows for different builds for you to hand tailor them to play how you’d prefer. For example, some folks might prefer Barret to be the beefiest tank that also tosses out occasional heals. Others might prefer him to offer slightly different support by giving barriers to the party, or someone might just prefer Barret to solely focus on pressuring the enemy so that they can be staggered quickly. All of these are viable variants to look at building Barret, and the entire party has this freedom if you’re looking for it. Well, maybe not Aerith. She’s obviously going to be your strongest healer, but she’s still got a nice variety of skills and build ideas available.

In the end, it’s up to the player if they want to complete these unique challenges, the Materia tends to make the time investment worth it. It’s always nice to have a new Materia for tailoring each area and boss fights to your specific play style. Fighting summons for the ability to summon them is also very nice, as they all have their own sets of abilities and strengths for the party that can be used throughout the game.