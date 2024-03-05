Coming off 2020's fantastic Final Fantasy VII Remake, the sequel, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, ups the ante twofold. Now with an expansive open world outside Midgar, you may long for a familiar face. Luckily, or unluckily, one has appeared under the guise "Merc of Junon": the perky hustler Kyrie from the Sector 5 Slums. Her black attire and delinquent personality get her into quite a few predicaments. She appeared first in "Lifeline in Peril" and, now, she reappears in "The Hardest Sell". Here's how to help Kyrie out of the metaphorical hole she dug herself.

In order to unlock "The Hardest Sell", you need to complete the mission "When Words Won't Do" from Rhonda in Under Junon. After guiding Salmon, the cute payload pup, to the gates of The Crow's Nest, you'll get access to the small town. Then, go up to the sunglass-wearing leader Toby and he'll give you the details.

A fan-favorite spot of the community, the lighthouse, has been overrun by monsters and abandoned. So, in an effort to restore it, Toby hired the Merc of Junon to handle it. As expected, it doesn't seem to be the case.

Where is the lighthouse?

The lighthouse is located south of The Crow's Nest. Head out of the South Gate and use your Chocobo, Belle, to scale the mountain-sides to get to your destination. On your way, make sure to check out the photo-op spot Snaps from Under Junon pointed out. It's an easy catch and quite a nice view, as you can see.

When you get to the lighthouse, you may notice a few...decorations. It seems Kyrie had some fun livening up the place with colorful balloons and signs. While Cloud and the gang don't like it, I'd definitely go seek Kyrie for designing. Anyway, head up the stairs and talk to Kyrie.

Of course, she'll be disappointed in seeing the actual mercenary Cloud after last time (though enthused about Red XIII, our 'dog', talking). Still, she's determined to start her business and set things straight...with her own theme song. It's a pretty catchy tune (and quite a fun bit by VA Erika Harlacher-Stone). Unfortunately, it seems it attracted the wrong crowd: monsters. Kyrie turns to Cloud and crew to handle it like real mercenaries and show her how it's done. Oh, and don't worry, she'll be cheering (or goading) you on above.

Enemies: Flan and White Mousses

There are a few waves of enemies you have to fight. Fortunately, a lot of them are Flans. They don't have massive damage from anything, resulting in some moves being reduced damage. However, they have one definite weakness: fire. Use that to your advantage and spend some MP (or use fire-based abilities) to burn them to a crisp. Like I mentioned before, a majority of the enemies are Flan, so have some Elixirs on standby or use ATB-based abilities involving fire, like Cloud's Firebolt Blade or Tifa's Fiery Impulse.

The last enemies, the White Mousses, are a bit tougher. They actually don't have a definite weakness to anything. Like the Flans, many of your normal attacks will result in reduced damage. However, your magic can harm it, though you have to change it up each time. The White Mousses, if hit by a certain element over and over, will become resistant to it. Make sure to hit it with different elements and stagger them to get some clean hits.

Once you've cleared the monsters, Kyrie will congratulate you for a job well done and be off to wherever the "merc life" takes her next. In exchange, you'll be rewarded with the Merc Cap, Merc Overalls, and Merc Legwraps for your Chocobo, courtesy of Kyrie. Toby will appear after and you'll also receive 10 Party EXP, 500 EXP, and a deepened relationship with Red XIII.