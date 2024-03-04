It's safe to say Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has a lot to offer. As players explore the sequel's vast open world, a plethora of side content is available for those willing to take them on. After you acquire Belle, your new Chocobo in Junon in Chapter 4, "Stuck in a Rut" becomes available for the player to take on. You can go directly to the down-on-his-luck Gabe, who owns the Chocobo Ranch, or accept the mission from the Announcement Board.

Gabe will lament that, without his carriage, his farm will go under. He doesn't want help at first, but Aerith insists on doing so and he gives in. She certainly has a way with words, huh? He'll tell the gang to go see Freddie, the wainwright. He's located on top of the mountain but, with Belle's exceptional grip and talons, we can now scale it and get to his hut. On your way, you'll pass a lifespring, so might as well check it out and grab some materials.

When you get there, he'll be inside hardly working, sleeping soundly in his rather uncomfortable-looking bed. Approach him and you'll get the option to wake him gently or with magic. I'm kind, so I woke him up gently. However, being that he plans on you getting the materials themselves, go ahead and strike him with magic. He'll give you a crudely-drawn map of places the material, dried driftwood, is. Plus a cute little Chocobo drawing, which we all love.

How and Where to Get Dried Driftwood

There are three spots where the dried driftwood is located. While you can do just one and give it to the Wainwright, it's worth the time to get all of them. For these, you need your Chocobo, as they'll sniff out the spot for you. You may have a general idea of where the spots are, but we have the exact locations if you're having a tough time (or just want to get them right away).

Location 1 - Near Belle's Spotting

Close

The first dried driftwood is a straight shot away from where you get Belle. There'll be a lot of rocky formations but nothing too sharp or steep. Belle will have a question mark over their head, notifying you that something of interest is nearby. Sniff around and you'll find the exact spot. Scour it and you'll get the driftwood.

Location 2 - Outside Abandoned House

Close

The second dried driftwood can be found outside of an abandoned house (which is also near Angler's Storage). It's right near the pipeline, so you may come across some not-so-nice creatures. Do what you do best and wreck them to make way. Again, once you're in the clear, use Belle's extraordinary sense of smell to locate and dig up the second driftwood.

Location 3 - Near Tower Structure

Close

For the last dried driftwood, you'll need to find a big tower structure. There are some fences near it and a few flying foes. It's a pretty big landscape but the material is closer to the base of the structure. Have Belle sniff out the remaining driftwood and voila, you got all the dried driftwood!

Return to the Wainwright and Gabe

After collecting all the materials, hike back to the Wainwright in the mountains. He'll be sleeping, as expected. Those, he'll be a bit more enthused given you got his materials. You can also ask him about Gabe and his wartime connection with the Chocobo ranch owner. Now revealed to be Freddie, he'll craft the carriage pieces for you and you'll deliver those to Gabe at the ranch.

Gabe will be more than pleased with your help, giving him a new lease on life (and a sweet new ride). As a reward for completing the mission, you'll get x10 Condor Cedar, x10 Mellow Oak, a Queensguard Bangle, 700 EXP, 10 Party EXP, and a deepened relationship with Aerith. Also notable is that you can now fast travel to and from Junon and the Grasslands without going through the mines. It may seem small, but you'll be very thankful next time you want to go back.