With players just entering the vast open world of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the many things you can do can be overwhelming. One of the best things to do is side missions, which are scattered throughout the Grasslands. Early on in the game, "Where the Wind Blows" will become available for the player to tackle. You can go directly to the sick innkeeper Broden, who helped us escape Shinra, at the inn in Kalm, or accept the mission from the Announcement Board. This mission brings you on quite the wild goose, or in this case, Quetzalcoatl, chase, but will get you acclimated to the world.

Related Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Odd Job Relationship Guide Build relationships with your teammates by bonding over side quests suited for their tastes.

As mentioned before, speak to Broden, who'll ask you to meet a friend of his, Mildred, so you can help her achieve her dream. She'll be located just north of Oliver's Farm on a cliff, so fast-travel to the farm and ride (or walk) to the site. Look for the giant windmill and Mildred will be right below it.

Talk to her and she'll explain her long yet complicated relationship with Broden, who worked at Shinra. Furthermore, she'll ask you to transmute a Windmill Gear, which will allow the windmill to work again.

How to find the Windmill Gear

Once tasked, you need to find the recipe for the chip. In order to do so, you must find three lifesprings and scan them. They'll be marked on your map, but in the wild, a red owl will appear near the site and guide you there. When you get three, you'll receive word from our favorite android Chadley that the location of the recipe is near the Cavern Lifesprings. Fast-travel there and use your Chocobo to sniff and dig out the treasures.

When you get the recipe, head back to Mildred. You'll notice that to transmute it, you need a Quetzalcoatl Talon. Mildred will happily inform you that the legendary bird hasn't been seen in a long time, being it's quite rare. It may feel like a lost cause trying to track down the bird, but fear not! All one must do is seek out and scan one more lifespring and Chadley will deduce the location of the dreaded Quetzalcoatl.

It's located near the pipeline where "Lifeline in Peril" takes place. The map will show the location under the title "Winged Lacertilian of Yore". Go around the back and into an open plain.

Here, you'll lure the Classified Creature in whenever you're ready. It is a difficult fight, as the Quetzalcoatl is Level 22, so make sure to stock up on potions and material, especially ice. If you need to level up, complete other side quests or fight some enemies scattered around.

How to Battle Quetzalcoatl (Winged Lacertilian of Yore)

The Quetzalcoatl is, in Aztec culture, a feathered serpent deity. Here, it's more reminiscent of a bird. However, its strong electric attacks and airborne combat make this fine-feathered fiend a challenge. Luckily, it's weakness is but a single element: ice. For that reason, equip your team with Blizzard materia (or better yet have the ATB ice abilities for Cloud). I used Cloud, Barret, and Tifa for the fight, but you can make the case for the others so long as they have ice or healing material. Barret came in handy with his large HP and long-range combat, as I could rail on the bird from afar and up it's stagger.

Another crucial thing you should use is the Shiva materia. As Shiva specializes in ice attacks, it'll target Quetzalcoatl's weakness and bring the hurt. When it's staggered, use all your big attacks and wail on them. Also, since it can't attack, feel free to also take that time to heal with potions and healing materia. Continue the cycle until the Quetzalcoatl is defeated and the talons are yours.

After that, transmute the Windmill Gear and head to Mildred. Give her the item and she'll put it in. The windmill will start working, much to Mildred's excitement, Report back to Borden in Kalm and he'll talk about his sickness and reward the player. Your relationship with Red XIII will also deepen given the Shinra and Hojo ties.