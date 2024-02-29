Final Fantasy VII Rebirth not only has an amazing main story, but it has a slew of side quests and odd jobs for players to dig through. Most of them are straightforward, going from point A to point B while overcoming some sort of mini-game, which the RPG is ripe with, but there’s one that requires a bit of extra brainpower to get the best results. We’re of course talking about “The Sage of the Seaside Inn” in which everyone’s favorite bro, Johnny, is looking to touch up his new resort. His clones will task players with collecting certain items that will help in the development, with the last objective being a bit out of the player’s reach if they accept it during Chapter 7.

The first task is collecting bundles of refurbishment material that are at the base of every zip line in the area, and the second is crafting a boiler valve that you should already have the materials for if you explored the broken-down facility nearby the quest givers. The fifth or sixth Johnny clone (who’s counting?) asks the player to get him the crown of the Tonberry King. This is no small feat as anyone familiar with Tonberries, let alone the king, knows they have an attack that can kill them in a single strike.

The one major materia you will need that will change the entire questline is Steal. Upon entering the fight with King Tonberry, he will constantly be throwing adds at you. Simply take them down quickly as they have a much lower health pool to deal with. After pressuring King Tonberry, his crown will fly off, and he’ll slowly make his way to retrieve it. This is your one opportunity to get this right. If you let him get to the crown, you will simply get a Marred Crown to hand in to a disappointed Johnny. To obtain the Pristine Crown, make sure you have at least one ATB bar and target the crown. At this point, simply use Steal or Mug on the crown to snatch it away from his royalty.

And that’s it. You are now in possession of the Pristine Crown that can be given to the Johnny clone for full completion of the odd job. All you need to do is complete the fight against the Tonberry King and turn it in.