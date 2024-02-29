Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is packed full of mini-games and unique systems outside its groundbreaking combat. One aspect that has been taken from the original release twenty-seven years ago is the relationship system. Originally, this was more hidden, with certain dialogue choices leaning more towards specific characters over others. In Rebirth, it’s a lot more direct, and you can build everyone at once instead of skewing towards certain party members. These events happen during downtime when you can talk to each member individually, and depending on your response, you can earn one, two or three stars. This isn’t the only way to increase a relationship with a character, as certain results in story events and even side quests contribute to these values.

All of this comes to a head in Chapter 12 when the results are calculated, and you spend a nice date with one of the characters. While you’ll be able to pick and choose who you want to go on the date with when the campaign is completed, we have all the best options you can pick to better optimize your first playthrough. As you might expect, some of the options below do contain light spoilers, so proceed with caution.

Chapter 1 – Kalm

If you’re having trouble finding some of the characters, Tifa is just outside the inn, Aerith is across the stream, Red XIII is near the entrance of the city and Barret is at the bar.

Tifa The place I made that promise to you. Aerith Sure, Let's. Barret First one's on me. Red XIII I knew I could count on you.

Chapter 4 – Junon

After saving Yuffie, you will get access to the inn. Each character is located in their own quarters, with Barret being the closest to the entrance and Tifa is essentially mandatory at the end.

Aerith You shoved a flower at me. Barret Your autograph. Red XIII Huh. Not good. Tifa Only person from the village I remember is you.

Chapter 6 – Costa del Sol

When taking down Hojo’s test-subject-snatching machine, players will be treated to a beautiful sunset and extra dialogue options from the characters. Yuffie’s option arise back at Johnny’s Resort and is one that requires slightly more attention. This is a reference to the original game’s optional recruitment of the spunky ninja as you normally have to ignore her for her to want to join. In this case, accept her challenge (be it in the first or second dialogue option). She will then run away, but don’t worry, she’ll be right back. At this point, she basically starts begging, and at this point you need to accept her invite.

Tifa Lot's happened since then. Aerith They're just thoughts. Barret You tried. That's all you can do. Red XIII Don't sweat it. Yuffie Bring it. ...You can come with.

Chapter 9 – Gongaga

After meeting with a familiar face from Zack’s past and going to the memorial for the Mako Reactor, the party members will split off with their own interactions scattered across the town. Yuffie is in Cissnei’s house bored out of her brain, Tifa is outside a house just south of your starting position, Barret is just outside a house on the west-side and Red XIII is right next to the memorial. Aerith needs to be the last one as she will trigger the end of this scenario; she is located far southeast where she will enter a house with two elderly individuals.

Red XIII The Right Patch Tifa Gonna go with the pot roast. Yuffie Nice song. Funny too. Barret Mushrooms. Aerith They didn't seem to mind.

Chapter 10 – Cosmo Canyon

During the festival, each of the characters will have their own interactions. Like Gongaga, be sure to leave Aerith for last, as that pushes the story forward and out of this event window.