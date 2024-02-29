Relationships play a significant role in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in the sense that they will help you sway certain characters to go on a date with Cloud in the later part of the campaign. It allows the player to build trust between companions work towards their most desired interest, be it the serious, but overprotective father Barret, or the childish Yuffie. Each comes with their own unique scenarios in the Loveless play and on the Skywheel, and this is done by building your trust with certain characters. If you don’t, you’ll be greeted with a generic one that, while funny, doesn’t really deepen the characters of the main six.

Of the ways to further your relationship with your teammates, there’s the dialogue choices you can complete throughout many of the characters, but also odd jobs, or side quests, also play a significant role. Each side quest ties into certain characters, and by completing and mastering them, you’ll gain even more affiliation with that individual. We have the full list of odd jobs that affect each character individually to better help you fully max out their social status with Cloud. This article may contain light spoilers for locations.

Aerith

Region

Odd Job

Objective

Grasslands

Flowers from the Hill

Pick the correct flowers based on Chloe’s drawing.

Junon

Stuck in a Rut

Wrangle a Chocobo and collect parts to rebuild Gabe’s carriage.

Junon

Beneath Still Waters

Using a Chocobo, track and putdown a deadly monster.

Corel

Rendezvous in Costa del Sol

Give some fashionistas some ideas for their new brand.

Gongaga

The Spice of Life

Help Cissnei create a memorable meal.

Gongaga

Woodland Vigil

Look out for suspicious activity in the forests.

Cosmo Canyon

Absence of a Sign

Take photos at the designated destinations (maybe snap a few of Aerith).

Tifa

Region

Odd Job

Objective

Grasslands

A Rare Card Lost

Track down and win back the Queen’s Blood Chocobo & Moogle Card.

Junon

Calling All Frog

Talk to some unsuspecting children and do battle in frog form.

Junon

Dreaming of Blue Skies

Using a chocobo to trackdown a stolen sacrificial cow.

Corel

Gold Cup or Bust

Complete a set of chocobo races to win the gold cup.

Corel

Bodybuilders in a Bind

Help out a familiar face and work on your core while you’re at it.

Corel

Sand and Circuses

Go 1v1 against some challenging foes to win a young damsel in distress.

Nibel

My White-Haired Angel

Track down cats and lead them home while avoiding danger.

Yuffie

Region

Odd Job

Objective

Junon

Tides of War and Worry

Complete the dolphin obstacle course.

Corel

The Sage of the Seaside Inn

Help the Johnnys retrieve items to rebuild the inn.

Corel

Trouble in Paradise

Help Kyrie takedown some fiends by luring them out with Legendary Bait.

Gongaga

Teach Me, Great Warrior

Help pupil Sotetsu become a great warrior by overcoming combat challenges.

Cosmo Canyon

Bonds of Trust

Complete the various chocobo gliding mini-games.

Cosmo Canyon

Victim of Circumstance

Track down a nasty sandworm with a vibrodetector.

Nibel

Esoteric Secrets of the Elders

Collect thirty tufts of chocograss in the sky.

Barret

Region

Odd Job

Objective

Grasslands

Lifeline in Peril

Patch up a leaky mako pipeline Kyrie skimped out on.

Grasslands

Hustle and Grind

After completing the protorelic in the region, Beck opens a business but is troubled by a rival gang. Take them out.

Junon

When Words Won’t Do

Simply escort Salmon across the treacherous lands.

Corel

Missing: Mr. Birdie

Set bird traps around the desert in search of Cloud Jr.

Gongaga

The Pursuit of Perfection

Search and collect draconite for Izo to build Barret a new weapon.

Gongaga

Escape from Endless Writer’s Block

Marlene’s favorite author is in need of inspiration. Snap some inspiring shots of Red XIII across the region.

Nibel

Lament of the Damned

Participate in Hojo’s virtual experiments.

Red XIII

Region

Odd Job

Objective

Grasslands

Livestock’s Bane

Follow the scent and find the fiend preying on Oliver’s livestock.

Grasslands

Where the Wind Blows

Craft a Windmill Gear to help fix the old republic windmill.

Junon

The Hardest Sell

Confront a rival merc (Kyrie) and deal with some unwanted guests.

Corel

Of Robed Men and Ransoms

A robed man was kidnapped and held for ransom. Track the kidnappers down and deal with them.

Gongaga

O Chicken, Where Art Thou

Sniff out lost little chickens and lure them home.

Cosmo Canyon

From Whence Life Flows

Check on the fading lifesprings throughout the canyon.

Cosmo Canyon

Promises to Keep

Follow and confront rogue Gi specters.