Relationships play a significant role in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in the sense that they will help you sway certain characters to go on a date with Cloud in the later part of the campaign. It allows the player to build trust between companions work towards their most desired interest, be it the serious, but overprotective father Barret, or the childish Yuffie. Each comes with their own unique scenarios in the Loveless play and on the Skywheel, and this is done by building your trust with certain characters. If you don’t, you’ll be greeted with a generic one that, while funny, doesn’t really deepen the characters of the main six.
Of the ways to further your relationship with your teammates, there’s the dialogue choices you can complete throughout many of the characters, but also odd jobs, or side quests, also play a significant role. Each side quest ties into certain characters, and by completing and mastering them, you’ll gain even more affiliation with that individual. We have the full list of odd jobs that affect each character individually to better help you fully max out their social status with Cloud. This article may contain light spoilers for locations.
Aerith
|
Region
|
Odd Job
|
Objective
|
Grasslands
|
Flowers from the Hill
|
Pick the correct flowers based on Chloe’s drawing.
|
Junon
|
Stuck in a Rut
|
Wrangle a Chocobo and collect parts to rebuild Gabe’s carriage.
|
Junon
|
Beneath Still Waters
|
Using a Chocobo, track and putdown a deadly monster.
|
Corel
|
Rendezvous in Costa del Sol
|
Give some fashionistas some ideas for their new brand.
|
Gongaga
|
The Spice of Life
|
Help Cissnei create a memorable meal.
|
Gongaga
|
Woodland Vigil
|
Look out for suspicious activity in the forests.
|
Cosmo Canyon
|
Absence of a Sign
|
Take photos at the designated destinations (maybe snap a few of Aerith).
Tifa
|
Region
|
Odd Job
|
Objective
|
Grasslands
|
A Rare Card Lost
|
Track down and win back the Queen’s Blood Chocobo & Moogle Card.
|
Junon
|
Calling All Frog
|
Talk to some unsuspecting children and do battle in frog form.
|
Junon
|
Dreaming of Blue Skies
|
Using a chocobo to trackdown a stolen sacrificial cow.
|
Corel
|
Gold Cup or Bust
|
Complete a set of chocobo races to win the gold cup.
|
Corel
|
Bodybuilders in a Bind
|
Help out a familiar face and work on your core while you’re at it.
|
Corel
|
Sand and Circuses
|
Go 1v1 against some challenging foes to win a young damsel in distress.
|
Nibel
|
My White-Haired Angel
|
Track down cats and lead them home while avoiding danger.
Yuffie
|
Region
|
Odd Job
|
Objective
|
Junon
|
Tides of War and Worry
|
Complete the dolphin obstacle course.
|
Corel
|
The Sage of the Seaside Inn
|
Help the Johnnys retrieve items to rebuild the inn.
|
Corel
|
Trouble in Paradise
|
Help Kyrie takedown some fiends by luring them out with Legendary Bait.
|
Gongaga
|
Teach Me, Great Warrior
|
Help pupil Sotetsu become a great warrior by overcoming combat challenges.
|
Cosmo Canyon
|
Bonds of Trust
|
Complete the various chocobo gliding mini-games.
|
Cosmo Canyon
|
Victim of Circumstance
|
Track down a nasty sandworm with a vibrodetector.
|
Nibel
|
Esoteric Secrets of the Elders
|
Collect thirty tufts of chocograss in the sky.
Barret
|
Region
|
Odd Job
|
Objective
|
Grasslands
|
Lifeline in Peril
|
Patch up a leaky mako pipeline Kyrie skimped out on.
|
Grasslands
|
Hustle and Grind
|
After completing the protorelic in the region, Beck opens a business but is troubled by a rival gang. Take them out.
|
Junon
|
When Words Won’t Do
|
Simply escort Salmon across the treacherous lands.
|
Corel
|
Missing: Mr. Birdie
|
Set bird traps around the desert in search of Cloud Jr.
|
Gongaga
|
The Pursuit of Perfection
|
Search and collect draconite for Izo to build Barret a new weapon.
|
Gongaga
|
Escape from Endless Writer’s Block
|
Marlene’s favorite author is in need of inspiration. Snap some inspiring shots of Red XIII across the region.
|
Nibel
|
Lament of the Damned
|
Participate in Hojo’s virtual experiments.
Red XIII
|
Region
|
Odd Job
|
Objective
|
Grasslands
|
Livestock’s Bane
|
Follow the scent and find the fiend preying on Oliver’s livestock.
|
Grasslands
|
Where the Wind Blows
|
Craft a Windmill Gear to help fix the old republic windmill.
|
Junon
|
The Hardest Sell
|
Confront a rival merc (Kyrie) and deal with some unwanted guests.
|
Corel
|
Of Robed Men and Ransoms
|
A robed man was kidnapped and held for ransom. Track the kidnappers down and deal with them.
|
Gongaga
|
O Chicken, Where Art Thou
|
Sniff out lost little chickens and lure them home.
|
Cosmo Canyon
|
From Whence Life Flows
|
Check on the fading lifesprings throughout the canyon.
|
Cosmo Canyon
|
Promises to Keep
|
Follow and confront rogue Gi specters.