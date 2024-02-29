Relationships play a significant role in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in the sense that they will help you sway certain characters to go on a date with Cloud in the later part of the campaign. It allows the player to build trust between companions work towards their most desired interest, be it the serious, but overprotective father Barret, or the childish Yuffie. Each comes with their own unique scenarios in the Loveless play and on the Skywheel, and this is done by building your trust with certain characters. If you don’t, you’ll be greeted with a generic one that, while funny, doesn’t really deepen the characters of the main six.

Of the ways to further your relationship with your teammates, there’s the dialogue choices you can complete throughout many of the characters, but also odd jobs, or side quests, also play a significant role. Each side quest ties into certain characters, and by completing and mastering them, you’ll gain even more affiliation with that individual. We have the full list of odd jobs that affect each character individually to better help you fully max out their social status with Cloud. This article may contain light spoilers for locations.

Aerith

Region Odd Job Objective Grasslands Flowers from the Hill Pick the correct flowers based on Chloe’s drawing. Junon Stuck in a Rut Wrangle a Chocobo and collect parts to rebuild Gabe’s carriage. Junon Beneath Still Waters Using a Chocobo, track and putdown a deadly monster. Corel Rendezvous in Costa del Sol Give some fashionistas some ideas for their new brand. Gongaga The Spice of Life Help Cissnei create a memorable meal. Gongaga Woodland Vigil Look out for suspicious activity in the forests. Cosmo Canyon Absence of a Sign Take photos at the designated destinations (maybe snap a few of Aerith).

Tifa

Region Odd Job Objective Grasslands A Rare Card Lost Track down and win back the Queen’s Blood Chocobo & Moogle Card. Junon Calling All Frog Talk to some unsuspecting children and do battle in frog form. Junon Dreaming of Blue Skies Using a chocobo to trackdown a stolen sacrificial cow. Corel Gold Cup or Bust Complete a set of chocobo races to win the gold cup. Corel Bodybuilders in a Bind Help out a familiar face and work on your core while you’re at it. Corel Sand and Circuses Go 1v1 against some challenging foes to win a young damsel in distress. Nibel My White-Haired Angel Track down cats and lead them home while avoiding danger.

Yuffie

Region Odd Job Objective Junon Tides of War and Worry Complete the dolphin obstacle course. Corel The Sage of the Seaside Inn Help the Johnnys retrieve items to rebuild the inn. Corel Trouble in Paradise Help Kyrie takedown some fiends by luring them out with Legendary Bait. Gongaga Teach Me, Great Warrior Help pupil Sotetsu become a great warrior by overcoming combat challenges. Cosmo Canyon Bonds of Trust Complete the various chocobo gliding mini-games. Cosmo Canyon Victim of Circumstance Track down a nasty sandworm with a vibrodetector. Nibel Esoteric Secrets of the Elders Collect thirty tufts of chocograss in the sky.

Barret

Region Odd Job Objective Grasslands Lifeline in Peril Patch up a leaky mako pipeline Kyrie skimped out on. Grasslands Hustle and Grind After completing the protorelic in the region, Beck opens a business but is troubled by a rival gang. Take them out. Junon When Words Won’t Do Simply escort Salmon across the treacherous lands. Corel Missing: Mr. Birdie Set bird traps around the desert in search of Cloud Jr. Gongaga The Pursuit of Perfection Search and collect draconite for Izo to build Barret a new weapon. Gongaga Escape from Endless Writer’s Block Marlene’s favorite author is in need of inspiration. Snap some inspiring shots of Red XIII across the region. Nibel Lament of the Damned Participate in Hojo’s virtual experiments.

