In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, we get to freely ride chocobos across the open world. So far, we've had three of them for each region. So, it's no surprise that in the mission, "Gearing Up For The Race", we see our beloved Piko from the Grasslands, alongside ranchhand Billy.

Unfortunately, the pair gets lost in the desert and Piko is starving. And, as the very eccentric Solemn Gus demanded of us, we need Piko for the big race at the Gold Saucer. So, we need to get Sylkis Greens for the chocobo, three to be exact. There are six ways to get them, so you can get the required three and then some. Here are all the ways to get the greens, what I'd recommend you do to get the required three, and what to do with the leftovers.

Way 1: Stalkers

You'll run into these guys right near the bar (Bail Jumper) and the Queen's Blood players. They'll tell you to go into an open area to talk, which is a telltale sign that you're gonna be robbed. Luckily, we're Cloud Strife and we have a badass sword to take care of business with.

Regardless, slip through the opening in the alley and enter the big area. The trio will attempt to rob you (keyword ATTEMPT) so clean the floor with them. Once you beat them, they'll give you a Sylkis Green for your victory.

Way 2: Swindling Seminar

You'll find this test group near the tournament entrance. Their leader, Conniving Caglio, is teaching a group of people how to professionally lie. In a bit of a twist, he wants us to suss out who's telling the truth. Listen to each of the subjects and, with the aid of a map, go to each spot and see if they were lying or not.

Now, the downside here is that the responses are randomly generated, so each playthrough will have differing truths and lies. For me, it was Sloppy Shawn, as he got the title of Solemn Joe's audiobiography right. Make sure to pay attention to the exact wording, as it makes all the difference.

If you have a good feeling you've found the correct person, choose them. For every wrong answer, it'll cost you 500 gil, so choose wisely, and make sure you've thoroughly checked that they are, indeed, telling the truth. Regardless of who the truth-speaker is, you'll be rewarded with a Sylkis Green for guessing correctly.

Way 3: Cactuar Chase

Go to the bartender at Bail Jumper and he'll give you the keys to his abandoned garden. The garden is located at the northern tip of Corel Prison. Once you get there, a Cactuar will appear and steal the last Sylkis Green. Chase him into Bandit's Bluff and fight your way through some Sandhog Pies and Death Claws.

It's important to note that you are by yourself, so remember to block when necessary and stock up on some potions and ethers. You'll also be using your grappling hook, so look for any blue circles and swing away.

Like any good rat race, you'll come face to face with the culprit. However, they've got friends; a lot of friends. Cactuars don't have any elemental weaknesses, but using your abilities (especially Triple Slash) will pressure and stagger them. They are very strong, with their needle shots packing major damage, so make sure to block and fill up the ATB to perform those abilities.

Once you beat the Cactuars, you'll get the Sylkis Green and can zipline down to the surface.

Way 4: Queen's Blood

In order to initiate this quest, talk to the sharp-dressed man at House of Cards across from the Inn. He'll bring up that he owns a casino that has Queen's Blood. However, nobody is going since three specific Queen's Blood scare people off. Of course, that's bad for business, so Cloud is sent to defeat them. The three players (Mary, Pietro, and Dax) will be near the Bail Jumper and the stalker punks, waiting for opponents.

Now, I don't consider myself a big Queen's Blood player, but I beat them pretty easily. I focused on taking up territory so that your opponent won't be able to move much. Make sure you have cards that can occupy a lot of space when placed, like Security Officer and Crawler.

When you beat the three, report back to the card collector, and he'll give you a Sylkis Green for your win.

Way 5: Beast Battleground