Customizing your character is one of the key components to Final Fantasy XIV, and Dawntrail has only served to improve this, especially with the graphical upgrade we saw at the start of 7.0. For the last six months, we’ve seen waves of new and improved improvements to the means of customizing your characters, and even though we still think Square Enix should overhaul the character creator entirely, they are taking steps to enhance the glamour aspect of every single player’s experience with Final Fantasy XIV.

Related How to Get the Watering Can Emote in FFXIV Break out the watering can and get to nurturing Eorzea with this emote.

What is A Half Times Two Hairstyle?

With the inclusion of patch 7.15, Final Fantasy XIV players were greeted with the long awaited hairstyle that came from the Design Contest last year. This is one of the many hairstyles that won the contest, and the second to come after 7.1’s Doing the Wave hairstyle, which was met with a bit of backlash considering it looked like Square Enix slapped seaweed on the heads of characters.

Fortunately, this hairstyle looks significantly better, being a little past shoulder-length, braided, and has flowers spread throughout the back. It's no doubt one of the more appealing hairstyles to come out in a while, and definitely should give players a little more variety when putting their character together, be it for special occasions or a means to stay for a while.

Where to Find A Half Times Two Hairstyle

Raiding

Close

Unfortunately, while the hairstyle is very appealing, potentially one of the bigger missteps is locking it behind brand new Savage-esque raid content.

With the introduction of patch 7.15 (or at least a week after the release), we have gotten the new Chaotic Alliance Raid, Cloud of Darkness. This is pulled straight from the World of Darkness Alliance Raid, but incorporates various new mechanics, along with some that were from the Shadowbringers Eden raid series where we faced a different variation of the Cloud of Darkness.

While we don’t know how the difficulty will play out, especially considering it’s going to be chaos (as the name implies) to coordinate 24 players, it should be a fun time, and something the game drastically needed. We got 4-player light party hard dungeons, it only makes sense to go in the opposite direction and make large-scale, challenging raids.

In order to obtain this hairstyle, you will need to earn 49 Clouddark Demimateria II drops from clearing the raid. Depending on the number of new players who clear and how much you farm the raid, you will obtain more of these items to turn in. You will be able to exchange these Demimateria at the Miscellany vendor (Uah'shepya) in Solution Nine.

Marketboard

Sadly, for most players, the reality is they most likely won’t be able to accomplish this task, whether it’s not having an interest in the content, or the difficulty is just too high.

Fortunately, Square Enix has made the Modern Aesthetics item tradable. This means you’re able to put it up on the markboard to be sold and bought. We expect to see the marketboard flooded with them after about a week, although no doubt still highly priced considering it will be the holidays when this content drops for players.

All that needs to be done is use the Modern Aesthetics and head to your local barber to swap hairstyles, and you’ll be styling with one of the newest cuts in the game.