Whether you’re a fan of glasses on characters, Square Enix is no doubt going all in on the Facewear accessories in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail. While we hope for more mask-like accessories in the future, the various different types of glasses are a good start. Whether it’s edgey like Nero’s shades or something more of a modern style like the Classic Spectacles, there’s something here for everyone.

What are The Faces We Wear – Cat Eye Glasses?

The Faces We Wear – Cat Eye Glasses are a brand-new type of glasses introduced in patch 7.1 of Final Fantasy XIV. They are one of the few types of glasses that are shaded, not too dissimilar to the Endless Summer Glasses that can be found on the Final Fantasy XIV Store / cash shop. They come in the standard dark trim and black shade, but also have various other options to choose from.

In fact, there are twelve options to cycle between, all of which are different color variations. While the black theme is the default, you can have white, red, blue, green, gold, purple and so much more. This allows you to better customize your character to ensure the glasses match your glamour, an entirely different system.

Where to Find Cat Eye Glasses

Buying Off the Marketboard

The Cat Eye Glasses are not a particularly difficult accessory to obtain, but there are two different methods to obtain them. The first is just to buy it straight off the marketboard. These are people who went through the trouble of going through the time and process to obtain these glasses, and not only that, getting luck with their rolls. Unlike the Slim Frame Glasses, these are significantly cheaper, between 2-4x cheaper (between one million and two million gil at the time of patch 7.1’s release).

Going Treasure Hunting

The second means of getting The Faces We Wear – Cat Eye Glasses takes a lot more time. It’s the same as the recently-added Slime Frame Glasses and Figmental Weapon Coffers in that you will need to obtain these from Treasure Maps. Either buy an expensive Timeworn Br’aaxskin Map off the marketboard, for upwards of 200,000 gil, or if you have a level 100 Miner or Botanist, you can dig one up from a level 100 node in a Dawntrail era once a day.

After you get your hands on the Br’aaxskin Map, open it and decipher the map to locate the area it’s located in. Head there with a group of friends or a group in party finder and use /ac dig to reveal a treasure chest. Opening this chest will unleash monsters, but after slaying them, interact with the chest once more to reveal some goodies. The one thing you’re looking for, though, is a portal. If you get the portal, go through it, and you'll be transported into a mini-game-rich system that pushes you through different rooms.

Now all you need to do is get lucky and have the Cat Eye Glasses to drop, and at that point you can decide to keep them to look stylish or sell them on the marketboard to earn a bit of gil.