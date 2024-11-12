When it comes to Final Fantasy XIV, PVP is rarely the first thing that comes to mind. This is very much a PvE-centric game, with a great emphasis on cooperative play and having fun with friends more than anything else. But that doesn’t mean that PvP isn’t something a lot of players engage with, and with the latest 7.1 update, Square Enix has updated their series pass to include more rewards and goodies for fans to obtain.

What is a PvP Series?

There are two different types of PvP terminology that Square Enix uses when describing PVP, so it can get a bit confusing. One is a PvP Season, which is essentially the official ranking of players participating in Crystalline Conflict, the 4v4 mode introduced in Endwalker.

The second is the PvP Series. This is essentially a battle pass for PvP, meaning you don’t have to engage in Crystalline Conflict if you don't want to, although it definitely is the faster option. As you participate in PvP modes such as Frontlines or Rival Wings, you will earn experience that you can use to level up your Series Level. This goes up until Level 30, but there’s no actual cap on how much you can farm. The only thing is that, the higher your level, the more EXP is required to level up, making the rewards in the latter portion of the Series even more alluring. Series are cycled out every major patch, meaning the seventh Series will conclude when patch 7.2 launches next year.

PvP Series 7 Rewards

As always, the biggest draw is all the rewards you get from participating in a series, and Series 7 definitely has some very appealing items to acquire. Outside the 28,000 Trophy Crystals that can be obtained on the path to Level 30, there are Frame Kits, emotes, minions and a glamour to obtain, as well.

Level 5 – Ballroom Etiquette – Awaiting Orders

Level 10 – Seal Rock Frramer’s Kit

Level 15 – Adamant Weapon Minion

Level 20 – Red Sand Framer’s Kit

Level 25 – Loose Fit Attire Coffer

The level 25 reward is without doubt the one players will be going after, as it features a very stylish glamour that can be applied to any piece of armor.