End game content is the bread and butter of Final Fantasy XIV. While this is a game that derives a lot of its playerbase from its story and storytelling, like any MMORPG, it needs a diverse and highly engaging end game to keep players coming back for more. Square Enix has done a considerable amount over the years to not only improve existing content, but add to it as well.

Heavensward was the test bed for things to come, with Diadem being the first major addition the game had seen outside its standard raids and post-release stories. While it didn’t quite set things on fire as it was a somewhat lackluster grind, it built the groundwork for areas such as Eureka and the Bozjan Southern Front.

This continues forth in all forms of media, as in the last expansion we got difficult 4-man dungeons, and an improvement on the Deep Dungeon system that was also first introduced in Heavensward’s 3.35 patch way back in 2016. Now we have something we were all hoping for: difficult Alliance Raids.

What is a Chaotic Alliance Raid?

Chaotic Alliance Raids are completely new content that takes inspiration and mechanics from a standard Alliance Raid and implements it into a whole new setting. It features up to 24 players, although it can be queued in as low as 8 players.

As the name suggests, rounding up 24 players and having them play in-sync is going to be chaos, especially at the level this content is trying to accomplish it at. From early reports, this isn’t quite on the level of a Savage raid, but instead much closer to an Extreme. This seems like the appropriate difficulty choice given that it’s a good entry point for midcore or even slightly more casual players to be able to get a full set of 730 gear without having to go through the current raid tier.

You will be rewarded with Demimateria depending on how many players have cleared the content already (including yourself), and that can be exchanged for goodies such as gear, mounts and hairstyles, something we hope will be expanded upon in future iterations.

How to Unlock The Cloud of Darkness (Chaotic) Raid?

Like any end game content that doesn’t involve Savage Raids, you’ll have to talk to Yoshi-P himself. Ever since A Realm Reborn, the Director and Producer of Final Fantasy XIV has implemented himself into the game as the Wandering Minstrel. This individual can be found on the dock of Tuliyollal standing next to the stairs that lead up to the city (X: 11.1 Y: 14.7).

Because Final Fantasy XIV requires you to complete the first Alliance Raid series as part of the main story quests, anyone and everyone who has completed Dawntrail will be able to unlock this right away. It’s as simple as talking to our Minstrel and answering a couple of questions he has (or just skipping everything to get right into it).

Requirements and Rewards

For the Cloud of Darkness Chaotic raid, players will need to be at least ilevel 710. This means that you will need to, at the bare minimum, complete the Dawntrail 7.0 storyline, and obtain some gear. This gear can be crafted or purchased through the Tomestones you get every week, but that’s at the bare minimum. Even then, though, most groups will likely want you to be up to snuff with the ilevel synced to 735 – although the max ilevel right now is 730.

As for the rewards, players will be treated with a bevy of excellent rewards for constantly completing the content: