With Patch 7.1 of Dawntrail, Final Fantasy XIV has added quite a few crafting materials that are tough to gather. That also means that you can find new recipes available in your crafting menus that use these materials, such as the Royal Bed, which makes use of Royal Damask from Jeuno: The First Walk.

Like any new crafting material, you'll either need to spend a lot of time farming to get even a single piece of Corduroy Felt, or you'll need to spend a hefty amount of gil to purchase one. However, if you get lucky, you could end up with multiple pieces of Corduroy Felt in one go, which you could then sell if you want to make a nice chunk of gil yourself.

How To Get Corduroy Felt

As is the case with most crafting materials, you have two options for getting Corduroy Felt. You can farm it yourself, or you can buy it on the Market Board. If you decide to farm it, you need to collect Timeworn Br'aaxskin Maps from Level 100 gathering nodes, such as those found in Blooms of Discovery in Living Memory. Then, you want to open them with a party, as the mobs that spawn are tough. If you get into the Cenote Ja Ja Treasure Dungeon, you have the chance to pick up multiple pieces of Corduroy Felt.

Since you can only have one Timeworn Map at a time, treasure hunting groups usually require you to bring one to the party. This way, you all have more opportunities to get to Cenote Ja Ja and pick up better rewards.

How To Use Corduroy Felt

Corduroy Felt is currently used in a total of five Level 100 crafting recipes, and they combine to make a cozy winter glamour. These recipes are:

Wintertide Trapper's Hat (Weaver)

Wintertide Blouson (Weaver)

Wintertide Culottes (Weaver)

Wintertide Sheath Skirt (Weaver)

Wintertide Shoes (Leatherworker)

This set of items are all Level 1 gear pieces, so you can put them on any class at any level through individual Glamour Prisms or as a set with a Glamour Plate. Just like with the Corduroy Felt, you can purchase the gear from the Market Board if you can't or don't want to craft it yourself. However, you'll likely have to spend millions of gil on each piece, which creates a pretty hefty price tag.