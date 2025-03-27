While the vast majority of Final Fantasy XIV players are more casual than hardcore, there’s still a good chunk of players who participate in the raid scene. Whether it’s the challenging Savage and Ultimate raids, or the simpler normal raids, there’s a significant amount of raid content in Final Fantasy XIV that can engage all forms of players.

In the latest 7.2 release on March 25, we received the second raid tier in the form of the Cruiserweight division of The Arcadion. This puts players up against four new challengers in the ring, and unlike most of the raids we’ve seen in the past, they aren’t villains, but simply rivals looking to become the best in their respective weight classes.

With that said, it has been eight months since the release of the Light-heavyweight raid tier, so some may have forgotten where to go to continue and unlock the new raid tier. Thankfully, we have your back.

Requirements