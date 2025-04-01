When a new raid tier is released in Final Fantasy XIV, we are generally treated to a little bit of a week's relief between Normal and Savage mode releases. This gives us time to not only complete the Normal modes and somewhat predict the mechanics we will see in the future in the Savage version, but it allows us time to get prepared with gear, food and medicine (pots).

With the Cruiserweight, this is no different as the recently updated 7.2 patch came out on March 25, and the Savage version of the raid tier unlocked today on April 1.

What is a Savage Version of a Raid?

In Final Fantasy XIV, there are multiple tiers of raids. Most of the time, it involves fighting a single enemy at a time, while other times it’s closer to a dungeon. The majority of the time it’s the former, with the latter mainly coming into effect with things such as Criterion Dungeon or Alliance Raids.

For Savage, it is specifically an upgraded version of the Normal Raids. Normal Raids are traditional floor/gate-based raids that, outside the Binding Coils of Bahamut, only have four fights tied to them per raid tier. This takes everything that is available in the raid and flips it on its head by introducing brand-new mechanics and features. It still has elements that are very similar to the Normal Mode fight, but it’s significantly harder and more punishing if you fail them. That's not to mention they either overlapped with other mechanics or do something that’s drastically different this time around.

Normal Mode is essentially a framework with Savage being the more challenging result of it. The rewards for getting through Savage is generally raid gear (which is considered BiS for around eight months), a mount, and, of course, the enjoyment of completing something challenging.

Where to Unlock the Savage Version