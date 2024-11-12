Ever since the release of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, we have been treated to various types of raids and combat scenarios. Whether it’s the traditional 8-man raids that started with the Coils of Bahamut or Hard and Extreme Trials of story-related bosses, there’s a great deal of content to be found in the MMORPG.

One type of content that is very popular among the community is without doubt Alliance Raids. These are 24-man raids where players across the globe will enter a very digestible piece of content. These aren’t for the hardcore raiders, but casual players who are looking to progress a little more with the catch-up gear that drops from each boss.

Related Best Ways to Level to 100 in FFXIV: Dawntrail Sometimes the grind is all you need, but these are the most efficient ways to level in FFXIV: Dawntrail.

The first of three Alliance Raid has dropped as of patch 7.1, and it offers quite a throwback for MMO players as it is a collaboration with Final Fantasy XI. It looks to rekindle the love we had with Final Fantasy XIV’s predecessor by introducing familiar faces and even bosses.

Requirements to Unlock

The first requirement needed to unlock the new Alliance Raid is the completion of the main story up until 7.0. This also means you will need to own a copy of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, as well. You won’t need to do the 7.1 story, but it’s good to do so if you’re looking to grind the new dungeon. As for how to enter the raid itself, you will need to be item level 695.

Where to Unlock

Close

The first place you will need to head to is Tuliyollal. Upon arriving at the main Aetheryte Crystal, you will meet a new face on your adventures: Hoobigo Messenger (X: 13.0, Y:11.5). This messenger will have a new quest for you: An Otherworldly Encounter. A very apt name for the quest as it brings characters and scenarios from another world to your doorstep.

He will send you off to Yok Tural to meet with Miila Ja. It would seem a new, unusual traveler has arrived in the lands, but like all Japanese role-playing games, he is stricken with amnesia and doesn’t remember his own name.

Regardless, follow the short quest and story until you unlock the Alliance Raid. At this point, you’ll be able to enter as long as you meet the ilevel requirement. And don’t forget, until a future patch, there is a limit of one piece of gear you’re able to obtain each week, so choose carefully.