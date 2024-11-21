The first section for the Dawntrail Alliance Raid in Final Fantasy XIV continues the expansion’s trend of complex mechanics that test your ability to read ability markers and respond accordingly without much time to spare. Luckily, the mechanics aren't as confusing when you have an idea of what to look for, and many of them are similar to past fights. They've just been adjusted to fit the fights in Vana’diel.

Jeuno: The First Walk is the first part of Echoes of Vana’diel, a raid that crosses FFXIV with FFXI. Like other Alliance Raids from recent expansions, there are four bosses for you to fight in this section. If you've played FFXI, then you'll even see some familiar faces.

Prishe Of The Distant Chains

Prishe is your first encounter, and her fight has a heavy reliance on you listening to how many times she says “Wait for it…” when charging an attack. Aside from her raid-wide attack that you can't avoid, Prishe has an array of attacks that can be quite confusing during your first run. Here's what to look out for when fighting Prishe.

Attack Name Mechanic Asuran Fists A super stack marker appears at a location. All players should stack together for the full duration of the attack, which lasts for multiple hits. Knuckle Sandwich This is the first attack where you pay attention to Prishe's dialogue. Three circles of increasing size appear on the ground. Each time she says "Wait for it..." the range of her attack grows to the next circle. Stand on the edge of the correct circle. Then, after the initial hit, quickly move inside the circle to avoid the second hit that covers the area outside that circle. Aural Uppercut First, sections of spikes appear on the ground. You'll need to avoid these while aiming. From your character, there are three arcs that show your potential trajectory when Prishe finishes casting. The arc that you pay attention to depends on how many times she says "Wait for it..." as each time she says it, the range moves to the next arc. In addition to avoiding the spikes, you want to make sure you don't get flung off the platform. Banish Storm Prishe makes 2-3 spread out markers appear. When the attack is cast, an AoE originates at the location of these markers, then the same AoE is cast in three directions following the arrows that were on the markers. The AoE itself isn't too large, so all you need to do is make sure that you aren't in the line of fire given the location of each arrow. Nullifying Dropkick This is your tankbuster for the fight. A red marker appears over one of the tanks in the group, which requires the tanks to stack together and split the damage with the help of mitigation abilities. Banishga IV Prishe summons orbs that cover the arena. When these orbs swell, they burst into a small AoE that you can avoid by standing by orbs that have yet to expand, then moving to the area where the orbs have burst. Holy Several players are marked with a circle around them and must spread out to avoid damaging other players.

Fafnir The Forgotten