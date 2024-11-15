Arguably the biggest appeal in Final Fantasy XIV is its aesthetics, with glamour being a huge component to why players continue to come back. Just looking at the cash shop, Fantasia remains one of the most popular items, allowing anyone to change races at the cost of $10 a pop.

With Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, Square Enix has introduced a whole slew of new cosmetics in the game that can be obtained, and in 7.1, we have fan-created weapons.

What are Figmental Weapons?

Unlike raids and other weapons in the game, Figmental Weapons are entirely cosmetic for the player to overlay on their powerful weapons to look attractive. Generally speaking, there are few BiS Savage raid weapons that look amazing. Most players have a tendency to glamour over them with something a little more appealing to their sense of style.

That’s exactly what Figmental Weapons are, as they are weapons that fans created for a contest, similar to the level 660 tomestone weapons in Radz-at-Han. While there’s a large array of designs, one for each job, a general theme for them happens to be utensils and food related, with White Mage having a fork and a piece of cake on the end of it, Viper with a fork and spoon, Paladin with a ladle, and giant puffer fish on the end of a stick for Warrior, just to name a few.

That’s not to say they all fall under this category, as Dark Knight has a beautiful and effect-driven sword and Monk has two comically drawn sharks as fists. Even Blue Mage has received a design, reminding you Blue Mage is still in the game.

How to Get Figmental Weapon Coffers

Map Hunting

Now the big question is just how you obtain these weapons. These aren’t like the past contest winners which were assigned to Tomestones. Instead, these are found through doing Treasuring Hunting via Timeworn Maps. This has been a system introduced all the way in A Realm Reborn and continues even to this day.

You will need a Timeworn Br’aaxskin Map, which can be collected in almost every single area in Dawntrail, just requiring a level 100 Miner or Botanist. After you get a group together and find the treasure chest on your map, which you will need to decipher and use the dig animation, you have to pray you get a portal to enter.

If you do, you'll be greeted by various rooms that need to be cleared out of enemies, along with doors that either lead to the next area or an exit. The Figmental Weapon Coffers will appear at random at the end of each room when the owner of the map opens the treasure chest in the middle.

It will appear at random as an item to roll for, and then there are times you can play a mini-game (guessing the next card will be higher or lower than the current one), which will double the rewards. You can get an entire party worth of Weapon Coffers if you’re lucky enough.

Marketboard

Even if you run maps, you might not get what you were hoping for. Thankfully, these coffers are tradeable. This means you’re able to gift them to friends or put them up on the marketboard to be sold. Be cautious, though, because at the time of writing this, these coffers go for a staggering 16-20 million gil. It’s a small price to pay for looking cool, though.