If there’s one thing Final Fantasy XIV is good at, it’s making the player look good. Whether it’s the huge array of outfits you can glamour onto your armor, or the various mounts and minions that you can use in the open world, there feels like an infinite number of things to collect.

One of the many collectibles comes in the form of emotes. These are unique animations you can perform at any time of the day. In the middle of a fight? Water your imaginary plants. In the middle of an RP club? Hit the dance floor with some killer moves. There are limitless possibilities for these and Square Enix keeps adding more.

What is the Pose of the Unbound Emote?

The Pose of the Unbound is an emote added in patch 7.16 that’s tied directly to the role quests that came with the release of Dawntrail. The community has quickly dubbed it the Jojo emote as it resembles that of Jonathan Joestar’s iconic hand-over-the-face animation.

Unlike a lot of the emotes in the game, you won’t be able to buy this from the marketboard or win it from a specific task. Instead, you’ll need to progress a specific side quest in order to unlock it, taking roughly two to three hours if you already meet all the requirements.

How do you Unlock the Pose of the Unbound Emote?