Everyone loves an idol, and Honey B. Lovely is as close as you can get to one in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail. Everyone loves her, and it shows in her attacks as she strives for attention. Watch out, though, as she has a sharp sting to her attacks, turning into a deadly bee.

Call Me Honey: As always, every fight starts with either a tankbuster or a raidwide, and in this case it’s the latter. Shield and heal as necessary.

Tempest Twist: Honey will telegraph a circular, clocklike attack. If you’re at all familiar with this game, you should recognize a Dynamo (get in under her hit box) attack.

Honey Beeline: Just when you thought she’d follow-up with a Chariot (get max range or even further), Honey will actually do a straight line attack from where she’s facing, cleaving everything in front and behind her.

Honeyed Breeze: This is a cone-based tankbuster that will cleave anyone near or behind either of the tanks. Thankfully, we don’t think this is enmity-based, at least so long as both of the tanks are alive at the time of the attack.

Honey B. Live

This is a powerful raidwide attack that will change the background to a darker arena. Shield and heal where applicable. You will also notice everyone has three hearts above their heads. Every time someone is hit with an avoidable or mandatory attack, they will gain a heart, and if you fill the gauge you will become charmed for 10 seconds, which is almost a death sentence in certain parts of the fight.

Love Me Tender (part 1): Everyone will get a personal AOE. Spread and receive one heart in your collection. If you don’t spread, these hearts will stack. Honey will also summon heart towers that need to be soaked by players. Have anyone with one or no hearts soak these to receive yet another point to their gauge. If someone misses a tower, everyone will take a large amount of damage and receive one heart against their will.

Loveseeker: This is a Chariot attack, so move out to avoid it. If you’re charmed, well you’re taking it to the face.

Love Me Tender (part 2): Now for chaos. Random AOEs will spawn below some of the party members, along with massive ones at the edge of the arena. That’s not the concerning part though. Hearts will spawn from the center and will move outward, all while another batch from the edge of the arena will move inward. Getting hit by any of these attacks will give you a vulnerability stack and one heart. You can all move as a group, but more times than not, you have to eyeball it and watch out for the hearts. Good luck melee.

Blow Kiss: This will cleave 1/3 of the arena, dealing a large amount of damage along with, you guessed it, giving you another heart stack.

Love Me Tender (part 3): This is the easiest one of the three. She will summon eight AOE attacks (one for each pizza slice) and a final one in the middle. Stay in the middle and then move into the first one that goes off to avoid taking damage and being charmed. She will then use Blow Kiss once more after this and transition back to the original arena with Honey B. Finale.

Splash of Venom: This is a modifier to the Honey Beeline and Tempest Twist attacks.

Tempest Twist (Splash of Venom): Honey will execute the same Dynamo attack as before, but immediately afterward, a gooey substance will appear around the field. You will need to identify the larger gaps between the venom to avoid large exploding puddles. There should be two safe spots, on the inside for melee, and on the outside for ranged. One person will get a stack marker above their head. Everyone will need to come in and group together after the venom dissipates.

Honey Beeline (Splash of Venom): Honey will perform the same line attack as before, but like Tempest Twist, venom goo will be flung across the arena. Identify the safe spots, but unlike Tempest Twist, everyone will also get a personalized AOE, instead of a stack marker. As you can imagine, to resolve this, you need to spread after the venom explodes.

Alarm Pheromones (part 1)

Bees will spawn at the edge of the arena and point inward. Stack next to the first bee that appeared and follow the line AOEs as they go out. If you’re ranged, you can stay pretty close to the middle of the arena to optimize movement. At the end of the surprisingly lengthy merry-go-round, five will spawn at the same time and will cleave half of the arena. Simply go to one of the two safe spots to avoid it. While this is going off, Honey is also prepping a Tempest Twist or Honey Beeline to be executed as soon as the bees disappear, so be ready to avoid her attack.

Honey B. Live (part 2):

It’s time for the second part. Mitigate and heal through this raidwide.

Love Me Tender (part 4): Two players will receive a stack marker on their head. You will need to quickly break up into light party groups of 4 to soak these hearts. If one is missing, someone in the stack of three will receive two hearts for their trouble. At this point, Honey will go through similar motions to the first Honey B. Live. This includes various towers that need to be soaked, a Loveseeker Chariot attack to get out of, and of course the chaotic Love Me Tender with all the hearts and puddles.

At this point, Honey will just begin to repeat most of her attacks, with one exception:

Alarm Pheromones (part 2)

The first part was manageable, but instead it can be chaotic. Bees will begin to spawn around the edge of the arena and target a random player with their line dash. You can stack up and move as a group to prevent too much chaos, but for the most part, you’ll likely be eyeballing all the lines on screen.

And that’s all you need to know to take down our queen bee. She is one of the messiest but entertaining fights in the raid tier with one heck of a musical beat.

