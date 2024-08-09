The previous champion of The Arcadion has come to fight, but there's a reason why he has been so successful in the past: he doesn't play by the rules. Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail's firey brute has a foul mouth and will take whatever performance-enhancing drugs he can to get a leg up on his competition.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Opening

Brutal Impact: If you’ve fought Living Liquid before, you’ll quickly recognize that Brute Bomber uses the same animation rig and this tack is almost entirely Splash. These are four radiating raidwide attacks done consecutively that do a little bit of damage.

Knuckle Sandwich: A tankbuster that should be shared between both tanks (or invulned).

Brutal Lariat

Close

Brute Bomber will teleport to the edge of the arena and raise one of his arms, pulsating with energy. He is signifying which side of the arena he is going to cleave. Move to either the left or right of him to avoid it. Be careful though. This isn’t a 50% cleave, but closer to 60%. If you’re hit, you will receive a burn and a stun debuff that will only trigger after a couple of stacks. He will do this twice in quick succession, but once you know the tell, it’s easy to avoid.

Murderous Mist: There will be a green Bio-like effect around Brute. Here, he will cleave 270 degrees in front of him, so simply get to his back to avoid it.

Barbarous Barrage: Four towers will spawn with knockback indicators in them. Each tower only needs one player in them, but they will need to angle themselves to get knocked back into the opposite corner.

Fire Spin: Brute will look in a certain direction and begin to spin. Each breath will be in a cone that will cover eight spins. It should be noted that cones do overlap a bit, so it’s a bit tricky to dodge into if you’re on the opposite side of the arena when this occurs.

Fuses of Fury: Brute will summon various bombs around the arena. Half of them will have long fuses and half will have short. Stand on the long fuses as the short fuses blow, and then move into the now safe spots.

Doping Draught

The dastardly bomber! He had chosen to cheat and doped himself up with an energy drink. While the referee disqualifies him, that doesn’t stop him from taking his anger out on us. This will modify some of his attacks by moving forward.

Lariat Combo: This is the same as the Brutal Lariat, except when he gets to the other side of the arena, he will immediately repeat the attack, so move to the middle to figure out which side of the arena will be safe for the second set.

Brutal Burn: One party member will get a stack marker above their head. Everyone will need to gather together to share the damage.

Infernal Spin: Similar to Fire Spin, but there’s an added twist. While he’s spinning around, there will be an AOE moving from the center of the arena outward. You will need to follow Brute’s spin all while moving into the middle when the indicator goes off. Near the end, everyone will a giant personal puddle below their feet that needs to be avoided like the plague, and then Brute will go into his Lariat Combo.

Combos

Fuses of Fury + Lariat Combo: Brute will summon bombs around the arena and go to the edge to do his Lariat attacks. Resolve the short fuse bombs first and then immediately go to the side that he isn’t cleaving. Then remember to go back to the middle to avoid the second follow-up attack.

Barbarous Barrage + Fuses of Fury: Continuing to mix and match, complete the knockback towers first and then find a long fuse to safely hold up under. When the short fuse goes off, move into the now safe spot and identify where the boss is facing. At the end of this, he will be casting Murderous Mist, the 270-degree cone attack. Get behind him as soon as the long fuses are resolved.

And that’s all you really need to know about the Brute Bomber. He’s a pretty straightforward boss with only a couple of actual mechanics. The challenge is figuring out which to complete first, because he likes to mix and match, overlapping various ones.