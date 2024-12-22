One of the many different systems in Final Fantasy XIV, Custom Deliveries is one of the older ones. Starting all the way back in Heavensward, this weekly turn-in system was introduced to not only help bolster relationships with a new character in the world, but more importantly, help advance and level up your crafters and gatherers.

This practice has been going on and has finally entered Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail in the form of NPC Nitowikwe. Nitowikwe is based out of Shaaloani, the western part of the New World, Nitowikwe is looking to rekindle the tourism business by rebuilding transportation to the small part of the world. This, of course, requires your help in doing so.

Related How to Get the Toco Toquito Minion in FFXIV: Dawntrail One of the harder minions to get if you don't want to open your coin purse.

Where to Start the Custom Deliveries

Close

Nitowikwe’s Custom Deliveries can first be picked up in Tuliyollal (X: 14.2 Y: 12.1), where you will meet a Railroad Employee. She will inform you that they’re in need of some hands, and you are asked to go to Shaaloani to help.

Here, you will interact with a couple of folks before finally meeting our familiar-faced Nitowikwe and Magnus who you will be aiding in their adventure to reopen the railroads. After a short conversation and the Warrior of Light expressing their interest in helping, you will step outside to talk to Nitowikwe once more, who will finalize the deal. At this point, the Custom Deliveries are made available to you.

How to Progress the Custom Deliveries?

Close

As the name implies, these are delivery quests. They’re not too dissimilar to Beast Tribe quests where you take on various tasks, but the main difference is these are aimed towards crafters, gatherers and fishers, along with weekly turn-ins.

When you start this Custom Delivery, Nitowikwe will introduce you to the two main vendors you will be interacting with, one that you can spend your hard-earned seals on, and the other to buy the crafting or fishing materials needed to turn in specific items.

You can go into your Timers and click the Custom Deliveries tab to bring up the Client List. If you’re someone who has already done these before, you’ll recognize these menus, with Nitowikwe getting her own little UI to interact with.

Here you can see which turn-ins you can do. For Disciples of Hand, there will be specific unique items (that can’t be purchased on the marketboard) that can be crafted by any of the crafter jobs. There will be Disciples of the Land which you will need to interact with the Collectability system. And finally, fishing, which will require a very specific catch and collectability in a certain location in the world.

Once you bring these items to Nitowikwe, you are able to improve your relationship with her and the railroads. The first level is always the easiest, only taking three turn-ins, with future ranks requiring a little bit more. You are limited to six turn-ins a week, so choose wisely.

Custom Deliveries are a very good means of not only obtaining items and materia, but leveling up your crafters and gatherers if you haven’t already.