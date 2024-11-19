The first Societal Relation in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is finally upon us, taking only four months after its release. Just like past expansions, these are daily quests that can be taken at level 90 to not only improve relations with said group, but gain lots of EXP for your combat job. If you’re tired of leveling in the roulette, look no further as this gives upwards of 7 million EXP per day, allowing you to get to level 100 on your alts in no time.

What is a Societal Relation?

A Societal Relation, formerly known as Beast Tribes, is a race of characters in the Final Fantasy XIV universe in which you can interact with and improve relations with. For example, Endwalker, the tribes were the robotic Omnicrons, the adorable Loporrits and the elephant-race Arkasodara. Shadowbringers were the Pixies, Qitari and Dwarves.

These have been with us ever since A Realm Reborn, where we built relationships with Beast Tribes that were considered enemies to the various nations we were fighting for. They not only offer a good way to level up at a casual pace, all while participating in quick side quests, but you will learn more about the individuals and culture, along with being able to exchange tokens for various rewards at their exclusive shops.

How to Unlock the Pelupelu

The Pelupelu seemed like the most obvious choice for the first Societal Relation in Dawntrail. While we’ll still probably get the Yok Huy and either the Moblins or the Mamool Ja (the former being the preferred as we are in need of another Aetheryte Crystal in Yak T’el), the Pelupelu are here to help level up your battle jobs quicker.

In order to unlock the Pelupelu as a Societial Relation, you'll first need to visit Tuliyollal. Here, head to the marketplace (X: 13.6 Y: 12.9) to find a Blue-garbed Pelu lost in his own thoughts. Little Liplu here wants to start her own Turali Travel Agency, but in order to do that, she'll need your help. Start the “An Intrepid New Enterprise” quest and head to Kozama’uka and interact with her and the Hanuhanu.

All you have to do now is progress through the short quest as she puts you through various tasks before officially opening the Travel Agency in the east of the map (X: 36.9 Y: 15.9) and it even comes with its very own Aetheryte Crystal for ease of access. Now that her agency is open for business, you’ll be able to take on the three quests every day to level up your relationship with the Pelupelu, all while gaining massive amounts of EXP for the job you take the quests on.