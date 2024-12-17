While at its core, Final Fantasy XIV is all about its story and raids, personality is everything to the players of the MMO, and Dawntrail is no different. How you present yourself in the game is representative in all forms of content, and there’s no better way to show off just who you are than with portraits.

What are Portraits?

Portraits are a feature that were first introduced in Endwalker, and arguably the best piece of content to come out of the expansion. It personalized a character through means other than their clothing and weaponry. It’s something that pops up every time you enter an instance, and it helps you perfectly. More times than not, having a good portrait will reward you with commendations, even if your performance wasn’t up to snuff.

How to Get the Pelupelu Framer’s Kit

The Pelupelu Framer’s Kit is the latest kit that can be found in Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.1, taking the style and visual aesthetic of the Pelupelu people and allowing you to apply it to your portraits and adventure plates. It’s very much a simplistic, symmetrical design with multiple colors. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with a unique frame, but does have the background and accent.

If you’re a collector of Framer’s Kits or just like the appeal of the kit itself, it’s fairly easy to obtain, although it will require more than a week. The first thing you will need to do is complete the Dawntrail main storyline (7.0).

At this point, you will need to unlock the Pelupelu daily quests through their Society Relations in Tuliyollal. Once this opens up, you will need to start doing the daily quests given to you by Yubli. You will be given up to three quests a day, each one contributing 60 points to your relationship with the group.

The next objective is to get to Sworn rank with the Pelupelu. You start at Friendly, and will need to progress through four stages before hitting Sworn. In order to do this, you will need 3,540 points, and considering you’re able to obtain 180 points a day, it will take roughly 20 days to hit this mark. Well, closer to 18 days since you’re able to double up a couple of days after hitting Trusted and Honored ranks.

After getting to Sworn, all you need to do is go to Pavli and access the Currency Exchange to find the Pelupelu Framer’s Kit for 6 tokens. Surprisingly cheap considering the backpack accessory and even the minion are more expensive. All that needs to be done is use the kit, go into your adventure plate and modify your personalized portrait to your heart’s desire.