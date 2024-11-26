An MMO is nothing without its mounts and Final Fantasy XIV has a bevy of them to choose from. While most of them are easy to access and obtain, there are those that do require a bit of daily maintenance in order to get. This is where the Punutiy mount comes into play, as it’s not something easily earned in a raid or bought on the marketboard, but something that involves a little extra work.

What is the Punutiy Mount?

The Punutiy mount is a walrus-like creature in the world of Final Fantasy XIV that was first introduced in Dawntrail. This type of water-bound creature was mainly used for pulling boats along the rivers in the New World and are gentle creatures. Oddly enough, the Punutiy has gained the ability to fly, which makes it an excellent means of getting around.

How to Get the Punutiy Mount

As mentioned, you won’t be able to buy the mount outright on the marketboard or earn it through the various activities such as raids and voyages. Instead, this Punutiy mount is tied directly to the first Dawntrail Allied Society Quests.

The Pelupelu seem to run their business through these lovely creatures, and by partaking in their daily activities, you can also gain access to their services. The first thing that must be done is level up the Pelupelu Societal Relation to rank 5. You start at rank 3, so it should take less than a week to obtain this if you’re doing your quests on a daily basis.

Upon getting to rank 5, you can talk to the vendor Pavli that’s in the stall next to the daily quest giver. They will have a currency exchange option with a lot of items to choose from. At the lower levels, you can only exchange your tokens (obtained through the daily quests) for Materia, but as your relationship grows, the more items they will have.

At rank 5, the Punutiy Horn will be made available for 18 of the Pelupelu tokens. If you haven’t spent any of the tokens since you started the quests, you should have 24, but if you did buy the rather alluring Wind-up Pelupelu, you will need an additional day to make up the losses.

After that, you simply use the Punutiy Horn to gain access to the Punutiy mount and fly around the world in style. It even comes with its unique, water-based animation.