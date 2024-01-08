Key Takeaways FFXIV's Dawntrail expansion will raise the level cap to 100 for combat, crafting, and gathering jobs, with limited jobs capped at 90.

The expansion will introduce two new jobs, Viper (melee) and Pictomancer (caster), and a new limited job called Beast Master.

Players can expect new playable race, the female Hrothgar, and new areas to explore, including the continents of Tural and the cities of Tuliyollal and Solution Nine.

Warriors of Light, ready up because we just got a host of new information about the upcoming Dawntrail expansion! As a veteran FFXIV gamer myself, I am stoked to see the new combat-related and story content set to release. This expansion is promising a lot of nostalgia for long-time players of the Final Fantasy franchise as well as gamers who stuck just to FFXIV itself.

The expansion will raise the level cap of all combat, crafting and gathering jobs from 90 to 100. Limited Jobs will be capped at 90. With these new heights to reach, a slew of challenging content to explore will be released right alongside it!

Dawntrail is set to release Summer 2024, but we do not yet have a release date. Here are a couple of the things we will be seeing in Dawntrail!

New Jobs

Close

Explore the diverse offerings of this expansion, including two new jobs – Viper, a formidable melee job sharing gear with Ninja, and Pictomancer, a magical caster class.

Since we haven’t gotten a new caster class since Stormblood, I am very excited to see how Pictomancer adds to our current caster lineup.

New Limited Job

The extremely popular Blue Mage will get a partner in limited job status – the Beast Master, which promises to add a thrilling dynamic to limited job gameplay. Limited jobs cannot be used at capped level content – so level 100 content will be unavailable to Beast Master until 8.0. However, it will be interesting to see if we can do Blue Mage and Beast Master parties – and how the two jobs synergize.

New Playable Race

Embrace the arrival of the much-awaited female Hrothgar as a new playable race, joining the adventure right alongside the Dawntrail release.

New Confirmed Areas

Embark on a journey across the uncharted continent of Tural, where two bustling towns, Tuliyollal and Solution Nine, await exploration. Here is some footage of Solution Nine:

Normal Raid

The expansive world of Dawntrail also introduces raid content, featuring the Arcadion series with both Normal (story mode) and Savage (challenge mode) difficulties. Brace yourself for the ultimate challenge with the Arcadion (Savage) raid, promising a high-end experience for daring adventurers.

Though we do not know many details about this raid series, we can see that there is something that looks like an Ascian mask in the buildings.

Alliance Raid

For Warriors of Light who played Final Fantasy 11, the Echoes of Vana'diel alliance raid at level 100 promises nostalgia with a fresh XIV twist, exploring areas reminiscent of those in Vana'diel. We can expect that this alliance content will be treated with the same respect as what Ivalice was – giving an XIV spin on Final Fantasy XI areas, rather than being an actual carbon copy of the areas themselves.

Ultimate

Prepare for a gripping story as the next ultimate challenge, Futures Rewritten (Ultimate), unfolds, drawing inspiration from the beloved Eden raids in Shadowbringers. It will be exciting to see how Square Enix recounts the events of Eden in this Ultimate raid. I, for one, am dying to see how Ryne and Gaia’s story gets retold here.

Beyond these exciting additions, Dawntrail unveils plans for deep dungeons and variant dungeons, offering a wealth of diverse content. Crafting enthusiasts will delight in new recipes and items to gather, while the Gold Saucer receives an update, ensuring a thrilling and varied gaming experience for all. Join the anticipation as Eorzea evolves with the Dawntrail expansion, promising an immersive and unforgettable journey for Warriors of Light all around.