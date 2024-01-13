Key Takeaways Patch 6.55 will conclude the Endwalker main scenario and serve as a bridge to the upcoming expansion, Dawntrail.

The patch will include the next part of the Growing Light chapter, leading players into the conflicts of Dawntrail.

The update will feature the conclusion of the Tataru and Hildibrand side quests, as well as a new trial called The Gilded Araya.

With Patch 6.55 right around the corner, Warriors of Light around the globe hold their breath for the conclusion of Endwalker’s main scenario. Patch 6.55 will be the last patch before the new upcoming expansion, Dawntrail, is released sometime this summer.

This upcoming patch has a couple of things for us to chew on in the mean-time. We can expect Patch 6.55 this upcoming Tuesday, January 16th at the following times:

2 am PST

5 am EST

10 am GMT

11 am CET

7 pm JST

The game will be down on Monday, January 15th, for the release of the patch.

Main Scenario Quests

Now that we have conquered Zeromus, the Warrior of Light returns to the First in Patch 6.55 only to be called upon once again. Part two of the Growing Light chapter will be released with this patch.

According to the special website for Patch 6.55, we will be greeted by a completely unexpected visitor at the Baldesion Annex in Old Sharlayan – our main scenario quest hub for the city. They traveled a long way to find us, so they must have something important to say to us!

These quests will leads us into our next expansion, so we can expect to get a couple of reveals as to the conflicts we can expect in Dawntrail. As well as our first look at the female Hrothgar in game.

Side Quests

Square Enix has done a decent job with producing fun sidequest content for Endwalker, but we will see our last updates with this Patch for the following two questlines.

Tataru’s Grand Adventure

One of the more delightful side questlines to come out in Endwalker is that of Tataru and her Grand Adventure. This questline offers a host of glamour rewards, so be sure to visit Tataru Taru’s Boutique for the next update in her adventure!

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures

With the release of Patch 6.55, we have our conclusion to Endwalker’s relic journey – the Hildibrand questline. After finishing this quest, you will be able to get your next and last Endwalker relic update.

Historically, the last relic of an expansion gives us the chance to change our stats around and really min-max our builds. If this remains the case – 'if' because Hildibrand has been the easiest relic series out there so I am unsure if Square Enix intends to keep it this way – then the Hildibrand relics will be our new best in slot for old ultimate raid content. They are worth it to get your hands on, so you should pick them up as soon as you can.

Make sure you have your tomes of causality capped out for this next release so you can purchase one right away.

Trial

Surprisingly, we will also be getting a new trial for this expansion. Most Warriors of Light thought Zeromus would be our last trial for the Endwalker expansion – including me – so this is a nice surprise!

The trial is called The Gilded Araya. The boss herself is a manifestation of Asura and is called to Thavnair by mortals’ greed. She is a six-armed goddess draped in a red and golden cloak. She kind of reminds me of a mix between Sophia and Lakshmi in terms of her overall vibe.

Tribal Alliance

Jammingway has new ideas for big events and she’s getting everyone involved in her next plot. The Endwalker Beast Tribes work together in this upcoming Tribal Alliance to create the great event the universe has ever seen – according to Jammingway, of course.

Closing Thoughts

This update seems short and sweet, to be honest. The quests will not take long to get through. If they are anything like the last few updates, you can expect to get through them in a couple of hours without skipping the cutscenes. Similarly, the new Manderville weapon will be a quick grind if the new update also costs 1500 tomes of casuality. If you sit down and crank out Expert roulettes for a few days, you can easily get all of your relics for all of your jobs.

The release of Patch 6.55 is bittersweet, as it means the end of Endwalker content and a long wait until Dawntrail. There is still a lot to catch up on in the world, though Between deep dungeon content, criterion dungeons, savage and beast tribes, this game does not lack for things to catch up on if you are anything like me and didn’t do so when it was current.