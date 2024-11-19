Style is everything in Final Fantasy XIV, and with the latest 7.1 patch, this is only extended with the slew of different options to choose from. Whether it’s the Loose Fit Attire that has everyone actually taking PvP seriously, or the fan-made contest winning weapons we’ve been highly anticipating, there’s something in the latest update for everyone.

Related How to Get the Neon Parasol in FFXIV: Dawntrail Fashion is everything in FFXIV, and in Dawntrail, there's one umbrella that is a must to showcase your style.

What are The Faces We Wear - Slim Frame Glasses?

Close

The Faces We Wear - Slim Frame Glasses are a new pair of Facewear accessories. Square Enix has been slowly rolling out different ways of modifying your character while not in combat. First was the Fashion Accessories introduced near the middle of Shadowbringers’ life cycle, and then they separated these during Dawntrail’s release (7.0) to ensure you could equip something on the character’s back and face.

This is where glasses started to become immensely popular. While players can buy the appealing Endless Summer Glasses at the cash shop, if they don’t want to spend real money, they could find different alternatives, such as the beloved Classic Spectacles from earlier this year. These offer a lot more customization to your character outside the fabulous glamour they could slap over their equipment.

Where to Find Slim Fit Glasses

Close

Like a lot of the new and exciting pieces of glamour in the game lately, the Slim Frame Glasses are a random drop within Treasure Maps. Specifically, you will need to get your hands on the Timeworn Br’aaxskin Map. There are a couple of ways of getting the Timeworn Br’aaxskin Map. On the more expensive side, you're able to buy them straight from the marketboard, costing upwards of 200,00 gil (at the release of the update) or you could mine and harvest them from specific level 100 nodes in Dawntrail areas.

After obtaining one, you'll want to find a group -- be it friends or players on the party finders -- and decipher the map. Find the location on the map and use /ac dig to reveal a treasure chest. After taking care of the mobs that are guarding it, opening the treasure chest will grant you rewards, but more importantly, will sometimes offer you a portal. Taking this will bring you to a mini-game driven system where you can randomly come across the Slim Frame Glasses in the loot roll table.

When you obtain these glasses, you can either sell them on the marketboard for a steep 4-5 million gil (at the time of writing), or you can use them and go around Eorzea in style. The Slim Frame Glasses in particular have twelve different color variations to fit your fashion.