There are various means of expressing oneself in Final Fantasy XIV, be it through the fabulous glams you can obtain or the numerous mounts, but emotes are without doubt the defining means of category. Emotes let you show if you’re sad, you’re happy or frustrated with simple actions, that more times than not come through the in-game chat box.

What is the Water Emote?

In Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, there have been a few emotes added, but in patch 7.1, we’ve seen a couple of hot commodities. One of them is the /water emote. This comes from the Ballroom Etiquette – Flowerbed Maintenance booklet, allowing you to break out a watering can and water any patch of grass you find. It's not some mind-blowing animation, but one a lot of players love to role-play.

Considering Final Fantasy XIV has had gardening and botany for ten years now, it’s surprising it took this long before we got an emote that allowed us to actually emote in this way. Regardless, as of patch 7.1, we are now able to express our watering desires to the fullest.

How to Get the Water Emote

We haven’t talked to our good friend Jonathas in some time it would seem. Ever since Square Enix implemented the far improved achievement tab a couple of expansions ago, we’ve had little need of Jonathas. Before, he was used for picking up any items obtained by completing achievements, but with the change, he has become obsolete as you can simply get the item as soon as you finish the achievement in the tab.

Well, it looks like he’s not that useless as, while he still has a couple of treats for newer players, he has a couple for veterans too. In patch 7.1, you’re able to go to the Master of the Rolls (X: 10.6 Y: 6.3) in Old Gridania and pick up the Ballroom Etiquette – Flowerbed Maintenance emote under the “Others” tab from his shop. The closest Aethernet Shard is the Lancers' Guild. This will cost you exactly two Achievement Certificates, which, if you’ve been playing as long as we have, you should have hundreds.

When you snatch the emote from his shop, simply use it, and it will go into your Emotes tab under the Special tab. All you need to do now is /water every flowerbed you find, and maybe have some fun with your friends by watering their bodies in a raid.