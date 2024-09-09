With fighting games, it’s easy for your mind to immediately think of epic combos, brutal takedowns, and the always-enjoyable button-mashing fights. But what about the narrative? I, for one, appreciate a solid story served alongside my favorite characters. Thankfully, plenty of fighting games have an engaging story to tell.

The narrative is what keeps these types of games being purely about punching people. That’s fun and all, but sometimes you want more. And these fighting games keep me eagerly returning for more.

For this list, we looked at specific fighting game stories, so you may (you most definitely will) see multiple entries from the same series.

10 WWE 2K22

Countless Hours Of Drama-Filled Stories

I, like many people, have cherished wrestling since childhood. Playing wrestling games is the best way to immerse yourself in their outlandish world. And the MyRise mode in WWE 2K22 is the perfect vehicle for it, giving this fighting game one of the best stories.

As you create your character, certain details will determine the trajectory of your time in the WWE. This includes your background, fighting style, and even how the crowd reacts to you. Storylines split between male and female superstars too, giving around 50 hours total of gameplay.

9 Tekken 4

A Darker, Grounded Approach

Tekken 4 made it clear to fans that it's a game meant to be taken seriously. It features an overall darker approach with characters that feel more grounded in realism this time around. Each character is given proper respect in the limelight too.

The Mishima family, of course, gets some more major development, but that doesn't detract from anyone else. What made the storyline stand out was that it was a major dive into more mature themes that didn't just hang onto fighting like previous entries in the franchise.

8 BlazBlue: Continuum Shift

Exciting Character-Driven Stories

BlazBlue is well-known for its fun combat and pleasing narrative, but Continuum Shift offers a narrative that's driven hard by its characters both returning and new. It's tailored for fans of the franchise and less for newcomers, but if anything, that means you should jump into the previous game.

Every character has a nice branching story stemming from Calamity Trigger. This way, you can see and experience events through a new POV.

7 Soulcalibur 6

Two Different And Powerful Storylines

What makes the stories in Soulcalibur 6 memorable compared to other fighting games is that there are two branching narratives to explore. On one hand, you get a recounting of the previous game. But now, we see things differently; some so-called bad guys don't look as bad in this light.

On the other hand, we dive into the role of a new character: the Conduit. You're thrown into the deep end of conflicts and must learn to adapt to resolve everything. It's fun with a distinctiveness not typical of this genre.

6 Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Living Your Fan Dreams

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 makes quite a splash in the fighting game world thanks to its exciting story. You not only get to create your own character to toss into this established universe, but you will witness some iconic battles during the story campaign. As part of the Time Patrol, it's up to you to restore and maintain balance in the timeline.

It's a nice love letter to Dragon Ball fans. At the same time, it's a refresher. Even if we experience battles we've long since enjoyed, the unique approach of the original character and the changes to the timelines (e.g. villains winning) make up for it.

5 Injustice: Gods Among Us

The Dark Descent Of Earth's Heroes

Although plenty of Justice League members have their dark side, before the Injustice Universe, it wasn't seen often in Superman. Things took an abrupt change, and Injustice: Gods Among Us tossed a wrench into what fans expected from a DC superhero game.

Superman and his supporters are actively punishing and murdering bad guys with no regard, while Batman and his followers aim to stop them. It offers a tragic deep dive into revenge, morality, and friendship.

As a longtime DC fan, I poured relentlessly over the Injustice games and the comics. The games do an excellent job at getting the point across, but they pair better if you read the accompanying series.

4 Mortal Kombat 11

A Gruesome And Engaging Story

Mortal Kombat 11 is a beautiful continuation of the story built in Mortal Kombat X (another game addressed later). We've got Cassie Cage still trying to make a name for herself outside of her parents, but when Earth's heroes are handed a devastating blow, things take a turn in the story.

We get to enjoy classic heroes and villains in a new way. The concept of time is the major player in this tale, as older and younger versions of beloved characters interact. There's such a unique charm that makes it one unforgettable journey.

3 Dragon Ball FighterZ

A New Take On A Classic

Dragon Ball FighterZ proudly stands out among other Dragon Ball fighting games for one simple fact: it’s not a retelling. Instead, it features an original tale. Clones are running rampant, a human soul is busy possessing fighters, and the bad guys Goku and crew defeated are coming back.

There’s a three-act structure that gives you hours' worth of gameplay in the story mode alone. It’s an entertaining new look at a classic that will rope in both old and new fans.

I was barely in elementary school when the Dragon Ball franchise hooked and reeled me in. So, jumping into a fighting game with my favorite characters and a cool new story easily made FighterZ one of my favorites.

2 Mortal Kombat X

A New Generation Arrives

Mortal Kombat’s compelling narrative expands throughout the franchise, but Mortal Kombat X stood out among other fighting games. We’ve got your ever-present threat with Shinnok and his forces, but much of the entertainment comes from the younger generation.

It's here that we're given our first introduction to characters like Cassie and Jacqui. We even get Kung Jin, the younger cousin of Kung Lao, and plenty more. The dialogue alone is enough to appreciate, but it pairs wonderfully with the overarching story.

1 Injustice 2

Our Batch Of Vengeful Heroes

Stemming from Injustice: Gods Among Us, Injustice 2 easily propels the story forward. There’s a lot more at stake here, and even though our heroes temporarily rejoin forces like old times, it all falls apart at the end in a way that’s expected but no less heartbreaking.

Every character comes with a unique ending suitable for them. But more important is the endgame choice: Superman or Batman? Both lead to drastically different conclusions that you must experience on your own.