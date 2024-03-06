Key Takeaways Final Fantasy XIV's Xbox release date is March 21st, with a beta available now to try for free on both systems.

Progress made during the beta can carry over to the full game, but players cannot use their own account from other platforms until full release.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can grab the Starter Edition with 30 days free between March 21 and April 19.

After a lot of teasing and hints, Square Enix finally revealed when Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn will be coming to Xbox, along with answering the question on everyone's mind: will it be on game pass?

The Final Fantasy 14 Xbox release date is set for March 21st, but if you want to hop in now, the beta is available to try for free on both systems. The beta is equivalent to the free trial as far as content goes, including the restrictions on various social features. Any progress you make during the beta on Xbox will be able to carry over to the full game. There is a caveat though if you've played Final Fantasy XIV on other platforms: you can't use your own account from other platforms with the beta.

However, you will be able to log in with your account from another platform starting on March 21, if you purchase the Xbox version.

Will Final Fantasy 14 be on Game Pass?

Kind of. Between March 21, and April 19, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to grab the Starter Edition through Game Pass Ultimate Perks. The starter edition comes with 30 days free, and access to both the base Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, and the first two expansions: Heavensward, and Stormblood.

Final Fantasy XIV also has an extensive free trial available to users if they want to see how it is first. It features all the classes in the base game, and the first two expansions, allows you level up to 70, and a maximum of 300k gil. There are some limits on this like that you have a maximum of 8 characters, and most social features (such as chat, trade, and free companies (guilds)) are not available, nor can you play PVP. These limits don't apply to the Starter Edition, though at least on PC, if you get the Starter Edition, you cannot then revert to the free trial.