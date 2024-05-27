Key Takeaways Consider your own goals and commitments before finding a static for raiding in FFXIV.

Jump into the in-game Party Finder to start raiding or look for statics on there.

Utilize Discord servers, Reddit, or social media to find a static that suits you best.

Every new release, be it an expansion or new raid content, friends of mine will say they want to get into raiding but they either don't have a static, or don't know how to get one. While not necessary to start raiding, statics can make it easier for the casual Final Fantasy 14 gamer to break into raiding. What I've encountered most over the years is something I've come to call "queue anxiety", which is a mix of nerves related to being worried about failing the team, doing poorly at difficult content, so on. If you can get over this anxiety on your own, you can jump into the in-game Party Finder any time to either make your own party for content or join one that's currently advertising. However, for those gamers that need the emotional support of a static, this guide will help you find a home to break into raiding.

Before you look into finding a static, though, you should consider your own goals. There's a ton of people raiding in FFXIV now, lots of casuals and hardcore groups to choose from. Be reasonable with yourself and ask yourself what kind of commitment you're willing to put forward to learning and clearing new content, and if you're ready to improve your gameplay in the first place.

Any casual can get carried through the party finder after a few weeks, when parses start increasing because people have better gear. But, if you want to be a week one raider, you're going to have to know how to play your job (at least the basic rotation), plus have access to food and potions to improve your damage. This is considered the minimum amount of preparation you can do for raiding and is generally expected (though people don't expect you to throw your potions out on a progression pull, don't do that).

The Party Finder

As I said before, the in-game Party Finder tool is what you'll jump into to start raiding. If you don't have a static though, you can always look for statics on the Party Finder. There are a couple of ways to do this, including the following:

Advertise yourself, or Message a static recruiter currently advertising in the party finder.

These recruiters will usually be AFK, and will leave their Discord handle in the description for you to reach out to them on your own.

This is the simplest way to find a static, in my opinion. Some of these statics may also just be seeking a fill for the night for an empty slot or two, in which case you could make some friendships in the raiding community and help out as an occasional substitute gamer. These statics will often be more tolerable than the average pick-up party finder group, so this is a good way to get your feet wet with raiding.

Join a Recruitment Server on Discord

There are plenty of Discord servers out there that recruit for content all the time. This is how, I believe, the majority of raiders will find their statics. Here are a couple that I've used over the years (these links are invite links to each separate Discord server):

FFXIV Recruiter (best for Savage and Ultimate statics)

Ultimate Uncoiled (best for Ultimates)

Good Games Squad (very good for new players to learn new and old content)

If you are very fresh to raiding, I highly recommend Good Games Squad. This Discord is full of positive gamers that are all too happy to help out and teach new gamers.

Shop Statics on Reddit/Social Media

Reddit and other social media platforms are also greay ways to find a static. FFXIVRECRUITMENT, to my knowledge, is the most active subreddit for Final Fantasy XIV recruitment in general. You can find both statics and Free Companies advertising here. Simply make a post in whatever platform of your choosing, and incorporate this information:

The job you want to play.

Your level of experience.

Your goals ("I want to clear in 3-4 weeks...", so on.)

Your availability (and your timezone).

This is a great way for statics to come to you, though it may take a little bit of time.

Do's and Don'ts of Static Raiding

Before you rush into committing to a static, you should really consider doing these things:

Trialing with the static first. It's important to find a group to vibe with. Trial with them for a week before you commit to them, and if the static leader has a problem with that, trust me when I tell you that you do not want to be part of that static any way. Make sure your gear is repaired. It's common courtesy to make sure you are fully repaired before heading into an instance. An unwritten rule among FFXIV raiders is that breaks between instances (which can be up to 2 hours long) are the times you take care of the things you need to - gear being one of them. Have food ready. For new content, having food during progression is a necessity. This helps the healers keep you alive, and also helps the damage of the party, giving everyone a better perspective of where the team stands when fully prepped for the fight. Have potions ready. Now, I don't recommend using your potions for progression. It's wasteful to use potions on dud pulls, so don't worry about using them until the party's hitting the fight's enrage. Test your DPS (Damage Per Second). You don't need anything fancy like ACT (oops, I tripped and fell onto my hyperlink button) in order to do this. You can actually get into some trouble for using it, despite it just being a calculator (so don't tell anyone you're using it). There are Training Dummies you can fight that correspond to the raid you're trying to clear. This is a great way to test whether your current rotation, with food and pots if you like, is up to the task of killing a raid boss. If you can't complete these, you need to go back to the drawing board to figure out where you're going wrong with your rotation. Resources like The Balance are a great place to look up information about your job's rotation, and the community is active and always answering questions.

The Balance also has a very active Discord server. Click this link to join their server.

That's about all you need to know for joining a static! Take it slow and take your time. The content isn't going to disappear, so don't be in any rush to commit to a static. Take it easy, raiders!

