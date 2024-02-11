Key Takeaways Valentione's Day event in Final Fantasy 14 offers limited-time rewards like a special chair and emote, with a straightforward seasonal quest.

The event runs until February 21, 2024, so it's recommended to complete the quest promptly to not miss out on exclusive offerings.

To obtain the Valentione's Heart Chair and other goodies, visit the House Valentione Maid in Old Gridania.

Valentione's Day, a celebration of love and companionship, has made its return to Eorzea within the realm of Final Fantasy 14. Accompanying this romantic event is a limited-time opportunity to acquire some special rewards. Among these treasures are an exquisitely designed chair and an adorable emote, both awaiting those who undertake a straightforward seasonal quest.

The event spans from February 7th, 2024 until February 21, 2024, at 6:59 AM (PST)/14:59 (GMT). While it's possible that certain event rewards might be added to vendors in subsequent events, there are no assurances. Therefore, it's recommended to promptly embark on the quest to ensure you don't miss out on any of the exclusive offerings!

The Symbol Of Love Seasonal Quest Walkthrough

Commencing the event quest necessitates a journey to Old Gridania and a conversation with Astrid at the amphitheater (X:10.2, Y:9.3). To initiate the quest, you must be at least level 15.

Upon speaking with Astrid, she'll assign you the task of locating Emilie, who can be found towards the eastern area (X:12.3, Y:9.6). After conversing with Emilie, escort her back to the amphitheater, where you should speak with Astrid once more to conclude the quest. Your reward for this endeavor will be the Love Heart emote.

It's All About Heart Quest Walkthrough

Upon completing The Symbol of Love, a subsequent quest will unlock. Return to Astrid to begin It's All About Heart. This straightforward task requires you to perform the Love Heart gesture, learned in the previous quest, on three distinct NPCs in Old Gridania:

The Hopeless Lass (X:9.3, Y:7.8)

The Dejected Lad (X:13.5, Y:9.3)

The Brassbound Wood Wailer (X:14.1, Y:6.5)

Remember to target each NPC when executing your /loveheart emotes.

Afterward, report your success to Astrid. Following the ensuing cutscene, you'll be directed to the Carline Canopy in New Gridania to converse with Lisette (X:12.0, Y:13.8). Upon completing this second interaction, return to Astrid to finalize the quest. Your accomplishment will earn you the achievement A Heartfelt Gesture.

How To Obtain The Valentione's Heart Chair, and Other Valentione's Goodies

In Old Gridania, adjacent to the amphitheater's entrance, you'll discover the House Valentione Maid (X:10.6, Y:8.7). She offers several seasonal items for sale, including an exclusive piece of furniture, the Valentione's Heart Chair.

Item Price Valentione's Heart Chair (housing item) 2000 gil White Chocolate (food item) 23 gil Heart Chocolate (food item) 23 gil Prismatic Heart (left) (misc item) 8 gil Prismatic Heart (right) (misc item) 8 gil

You can access the merchant at any time and do not need to complete the event questline in order to purchase from them.