Famitsu is Japan's most-established line of video game magazines, having been in publication since the '80s. Famitsu is probably most well-known in the west for its critical reviews, especially in years past where worldwide releases for titles were less common. Given the magazine is renown, it's fitting that it has its own Awards Event for the end of the year. From a western perspective, 2024 saw a real clash of opinions surrounding last year's games -- and their nominations at Geoff Keighley's Game Awards further stoked those flames. Famitsu's awards, however, seem to have a more unanimous favor towards Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The full results were listed thanks to user Genki_JPN on Twitter.

FF7 Rebirth Was Born To Be Compared

FF7 Rebirth is an interesting title -- not just as a game itself, but for where it stands in the gaming zeitgeist. It was always bound to receive attention for being the second part of a remake trilogy of the JRPG genre's most-accredited title. In comparison to the first part, FF7 Remake, Rebirth proved to be comparatively longer and more opened up in line with where the original game was fleshed out. While this garnered Rebirth plenty of praise and accolades, launching as a timed-exclusive for the PlayStation 5 left initial sales lackluster in the eyes of Square Enix's producers.