After being available on numerous other platforms, some beloved Square-Enix RPGs are finally making their debut on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Windows. Legend of Mana, Trials of Mana and the first six Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games are now available on Microsoft Platforms. All these games are available digitally now, and are all worth playing. Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are available at a limited time discount, and all six games can be purchased individually or together as a bundle. The two Mana games are available to purchase individually, but are also available on Xbox Game Pass.

The Games

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series consists of the first six Final Fantasy games, presenting each game in 16-bit style pixel art reminiscent of the original releases. These versions include wonderfully remixed music but also include the option to play the soundtrack from the original releases. The Xbox versions of the Pixel Remasters will include the features that were added with the release of the PlayStation and Switch versions, that include the option to change game fonts and use boost features, such as turning off random encounters and increasing or decreasing the experience and other growth points gained. The Pixel Remasters are based on the original releases, and do not include any of the additional features that were added in the Game Boy Advance and PlayStation Portable versions.

All these games are available digitally now, and are all worth playing.

Trials of Mana was originally released in Japan as Seiken Densetsu 3 in 1995. Trials of Mana is a full 3D remake of the third entry in the Mana series. Players will choose a starting character and eventually form a party of three from six available characters, which can lead to different game play experiences and three different endings. The game is a memorable journey with over 300 different abilities. There is a localized version of the original game that is available in Collection of Mana, but Trials of Mana is an example of how to do a modern remake of a classic game.

Close

Legend of Mana is a remastered edition of the fourth game in the Mana series. Players will embark on a journey to search for the mystical Mana Tree after a vision in a dream, only to find the world map is empty. With its unique Land Creation system, players will acquire artifacts that can bring towns and dungeons to life in this desolate world. Legend of Mana includes remastered visuals and a rearranged soundtrack, but like the other games in this article, it includes the option to switch to the original soundtrack. There is also the option to turn off enemy encounters and the Ring Ring Land mini game, which helps to strengthen pet monsters.