Key Takeaways Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children is being re-released in theaters on February 21 and 22, giving fans another chance to see the original conclusion of Cloud's story on the big screen.

The re-release will include 26 minutes of additional footage and improved visuals, making it a more worthwhile watch than the original version.

Attendees can expect pre-show content such as: a history of Final Fantasy VII feature, gameplay from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and new interviews with the game's director and producer.

The upcoming release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is quickly shaping up to be an even bigger event for the series than Final Fantasy VII Remake was. Square Enix has been steadily pushing out new trailers, doing crossover events with the likes of Apex Legends and now the publisher is bringing Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children back to theaters on February 21 and 22.

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children was originally released back in 2005, so this could be many newer fans' first chance to see what was once the conclusive resolution of Cloud and co.'s story. For those unfamiliar, Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children picks up about two years after the events of Final Fantasy VII. Midgar is nothing more than a rusted, overgrown ruin and everyone is still dealing with the fallout of Shinra's exploitation of Mako energy.

On top of that, a new disease known as "Geostigma" is running rampant thanks to the emergence of the Lifestream at the end of the original game. Rather than continuing to push forward for a better future, Cloud's allies have gone about trying to live normal lives again, while Cloud himself has sunk into a kind of depression and drifts about without a purpose. Events are about to come to a head again though, forcing them all to stand up once again.

This re-release to theaters will also mark the first time that fans outside of Japan will be able to enjoy Final Fantasy: Advent Children Complete on the big screen. This version of the film adds 26 minutes of footage, features revised scenes and sports improved visuals over all, arguably making it a much more worthwhile watch than the original theatrical cut.

Those who choose to attend would also do well to arrive to their showing early, as all screenings will be preceded by introductory videos, a history of Final Fantasy VII feature, gameplay from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and new interviews with Final Fantasy VII Remake creative director Tetsuya Nomura, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi and producer Yoshinori Kitase. Again, the movie will only be showing on February 21 and 22, so those interested should make sure to check here for a full list of showings and make their preparations well ahead of time.

As for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, it's launching for PlayStation 5 on February 29 and coming to other platforms sometime later this year.