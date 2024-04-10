Key Takeaways Find scenic spots, snap photos and get unique filters as a reward in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Follow steps like locating sign, entering photo mode, and taking a screenshot with the DualSense controller.

Discover the seven scenic spot locations in various regions to immerse in the game's stunning visuals and earn rewards.

In the vast and visually stunning world of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, players can capture the beauty of the game's landscapes through a series of Scenic Spots. This guide will walk you through finding all seven Scenic Spots, allowing you to bask in the breathtaking views and reap rewards for your efforts.

How to Capture Scenic Spots

To capture these picturesque moments, follow these simple steps:

Locate the Scenic Spot sign in each designated area. Open the game menu and press the square button on the DualSense controller to enter photo mode. Use the DualSense screenshot button to take your picture. If you prefer, just opening the photo mode is sufficient to achieve the objective set by the in-game character Snaps.

The Rewards: Scenic Spot Filters

For each new photo you capture and share, you'll be rewarded with unique filters that can add a touch of flair to your in-game photography. Here's a breakdown of the filters you can earn by region:

Region Filter Reward Grassland Grassland Skies Filter Junon Junon Undersea Filter Corel (1st Spot) Costa Tropical Filter Corel (2nd Spot) Corel Mirage Filter Gongaga Gongaga Green Filter Cosmo Canyon Cosmo Crimson Filter Nibel Nibel Nostalgia Filter – (Bonus) Cosmopolitan Chic Filter

Scenic Spot Locations: Where to Find Them

Location #1: Grasslands Region

Chapter: 2

2 Starting Point: Speak with Snaps in Kalm, located in the southwest corner.

Speak with Snaps in Kalm, located in the southwest corner. Scenic Spot: Northeast of Bill’s Ranch Tower.

Location #2: Junon Region

Instructions: Dive into Under Junon and find Snaps to mark your map. The scenic spot is on an abandoned ship northwest of the Abandoned Lighthouse.

Location #3: Corel Region (First Spot)

Starting Point: Meet Snaps at Johnny’s Inn in Costa Del Sol.

Meet Snaps at Johnny’s Inn in Costa Del Sol. Scenic Spot: On a beachside deck southeast of the Seashell Coast Tower.

Location #4: Corel Region (Second Spot)

Availability: Speak with Snaps in Chapter 8, but the location is accessible in Chapter 9.

Speak with Snaps in Chapter 8, but the location is accessible in Chapter 9. Scenic Spot: In a vast open area northeast of the Wasteland Tower, within the desert.

Location #5: Gongaga Region

Chapter: 9

9 Starting Point: Converse with Snaps in the Gongaga village.

Converse with Snaps in the Gongaga village. Scenic Spot: South of the Gongaga Ruins Tower, overlooking the ocean.

Location #6: Cosmo Canyon Region

Chapter: 10

10 Starting Point: Find Snaps in Cosmo Canyon.

Find Snaps in Cosmo Canyon. Scenic Spot: On a platform opposite Training Course No.3, accessible via gliding.

Location #7: Nibel Region

Instructions: Snaps awaits in Nibelheim. The final scenic spot is on the island's southern side, near the Whitecap Reef Tower.

Embarking on the quest to capture all seven Scenic Spots in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a rewarding endeavor in terms of in-game perks and a delightful journey through some of the game's most captivating visuals. Keep this guide handy as you explore the game's diverse and enchanting regions, and don't forget to enjoy the view!