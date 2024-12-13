The Game Awards GOTY nominee Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has officially been given a PC release date. It will include all manner of upgrades from the PS5 version, including improved lighting, enhanced frame rates, and higher texture density "than was previously possible." You can now pre-order the game on either Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Finally Heads to PC

During The Game Awards on Thursday, Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will head to PC (via Steam or the Epic Games Store) on January 23. If you've been keen to play Cloud's next adventure on your platform of choice, you can pre-order the game from either marketplace for up to 30% off, depending on the edition you get.

Square Enix has announced some details on what the PC version will improve. First, the Japanese developer/publisher has confirmed that the lighting has been adjusted and that "the game's overall rendering of light is significantly improved." It says that the "updated areas and cutscenes present with even greater beauty and clarity than before." Now, those Scenic Spots will look even better.

The original PS5 release has had issues with its framerate, and some have complained about the blurriness of the graphics. Those issues seem to have also been fixed.With NVIDIA DLSS support, Square Enix claims that the "frame rates can be enhanced and image quality upscaled." Variable refresh rate will also be supported.

As an extra bonus, all PC players will gain the Posh Chocobo Summoning Materia.

The last upgrade is an adjustment of the textures in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Square Enix confirms you can adjust the Level of Detail for background models and MIP maps for background textures in the options settings. "With this background polygon density and texture density can be set higher than was previously possible, allowing for gameplay with higher-quality graphics," explains Square Enix.

Thankfully, if you have a DualSense controller, you can connect it to your PC and experience the same controls as the PS5 version. Additionally, the game will have mouse and keyboard support. You'll also be able to customize your controls between world exploration, combat, and mini-games, so you can have the best experience on PC.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth PC Specs require a lot of RAM!

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth PC Specs Revealed

Square Enix has already revealed the PC specs you'll need for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. It has also been confirmed that it will work on Steam Deck devices.

To run the game at 30 FPS with a 1080p resolution, you'll need the following:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i3-8100

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i3-8100 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6600 (RX 6600 or above required) / Intel Arc A580 / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (RTX series required)

AMD Radeon RX 6600 (RX 6600 or above required) / Intel Arc A580 / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (RTX series required) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 155 GB available space

For 60 FPS with a 1080p resolution, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth requires the following:

OS: Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 11 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-8700 or Core i5-10400

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-8700 or Core i5-10400 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 155 GB available space

This isn't the only Final Fantasy-related news of the night. Final Fantasy XVI's Clive Rosfield has also joined Tekken 8 as a playable DLC fighter.