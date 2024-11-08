With the PlayStation 5 Pro now out and available to all those who don’t mind the price tag, more than a few games are receiving updates in order to better take advantage of the more powerful hardware. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is among them, having just received an update to Version 1.050. Once fans get it installed, they’ll gain access to a number of features that should enhance their experience.

Upgrading Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to Version 1.050 will grant normal enhancements and bug fixes, but it will also add a new Versatility Mode, which is something of an in-between of the existing Performance and Graphics modes. It behaves like Performance Mode in that it targets 60 FPS, but it also uses the new PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) feature to improve rendering and display visuals equivalent to those seen in Graphics Mode.

PS5 Pro users can also enjoy High CPU Frequency Mode.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is also able to take advantage of the PS5 Pro’s High CPU Frequency Mode. Those who choose to use it can expect to enjoy a more stable framerate throughout their time with the game. Indeed, for those who already bought or are planning to buy Sony’s expensive mid-generation upgrade, these features will surely prove to be a nice bonus.

Those who choose to use PSSR can expect to enjoy a more stable framerate throughout their time with the game.

This is very reminiscent of the upgrade Final Fantasy VII Remake received when the PlayStation 5 originally launched in November 2020. Those who were able to get their hands on the new machine were also treated to framerates and resolutions that the PlayStation 4 just couldn’t put out.

It was exciting to see since it was, at the time, the dawn of a new hardware generation. Even more exciting was the expanded Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade , which introduced Yuffie to the game within her own private storyline.

No such expansion seems to be coming to mark the launch of the PS5 Pro, though, and that is probably for the best. Mid-generation upgrades tend to see smaller user bases than the base units, and there’s been mixed feelings towards the PS5 Pro thanks to its high price tag and the decision to make things like the stand and disc drive into separate peripherals.

Even though you do get slightly better graphics and performance with things like PS5 Pro or even PS4 Pro a generation ago, are the extra hundreds of dollars really worth it when they don’t buy you access to new games?

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has also not been performing up to Square Enix’s sales expectations. It’s still difficult to find any real sales numbers since Square Enix still appears to want to keep them under wraps, but it is clear that the sequel is not seeing the same level of success that Final Fantasy VII Remake did.

The company still has to make and publish one more game to complete the remake trilogy, so it’s likely that that combined with the expectation of few new sales from PS5 Pro is the reason fans won’t be seeing an Intergrade-like expansion this time.

Hopefully, the final game in this trilogy will be enough to electrify current fans and encourage enough newcomers to jump in to make the venture an overall success for Square Enix and encourage the company not to shelve the beloved RPG series for good after this.