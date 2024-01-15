Key Takeaways Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the next chapter in the remake project, will be released on February 29th, 2024.

The game features an evolved battle system and expansive environments for players to explore.

Pre-ordering the Twin Pack special edition includes access to DLC Episode Intermission and a full game download of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

We finally got some more Final Fantasy VII news! Here is a Tweet from the official Final Fantasy VII account featuring this new announcement:

Prepare to embark on a thrilling adventure as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth unfolds, marking the next chapter in the highly anticipated remake project.

Scheduled for release on February 29th, 2024, this action-packed RPG promises an immersive experience, blending strategic thinking with exhilarating combat. Let’s delve into the details of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, from its gameplay features to pre-order incentives.

About Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second installment in the iconic Final Fantasy VII remake project. Crafted by the original creators, this reimagining divides the legendary RPG into three standalone titles. Set against the backdrop of the unforgettable original game, players will unravel a new story that culminates in exploring The Forgotten Capital.

Gameplay Highlights

Dive into an evolved battle system, where players strategically navigate through action-packed combat alongside newly introduced characters. The expansive world of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth invites players to experience new adventures, from sprinting across grassy plains on a Chocobo to exploring other vast environments.

Storyline

The journey continues as Cloud and his comrades escape Midgar, chasing the enigmatic Sephiroth. The fate of the planet hangs in the balance as they traverse the world, encountering challenges that will shape their destinies.

Meet the Characters

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth introduces a standalone adventure, welcoming long-time fans and newcomers alike. Join Cloud and other familiar comrades as they venture across the planet, their destinies unwritten, and every step outside the dystopian city of Midgar offering fresh mysteries.

Twin Pack Special

The "Final Fantasy VII Remake & Rebirth Twin Pack" is the ultimate package for those eager to fully immerse themselves in the Final Fantasy VII universe. This special edition includes Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, available at launch, and a full game download of Final Fantasy VII Remake. Pre-ordering the Twin Pack ensures access to the DLC Episode Intermission at no extra cost.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is anticipated to be full of nostalgia and excitement, where every moment unfolds a new chapter in this legendary RPG saga. Whether you're a veteran or a newcomer, the journey outside Midgar promises to be a fresh and captivating experience. Secure your place in this epic tale by pre-ordering today and prepare for a gaming adventure like no other.

You can pre-order a copy on the PlayStation Store now, and as a bonus, receive the exclusive Moogle Trio Summoning Materia.