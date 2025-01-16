Square Enix today revealed some new info about what to expect from the PC version of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, including the fact the game is Steam Deck verified.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's launch on PC is just a week away. Previously only available on PS5, PC fans worldwide will finally be able to get a taste of one of 2024's best games, and they'll get to do it in style. To help celebrate the impending arrival of the title, Square Enix has released some new details about what to expect from the PC version. Spoiler Alert! Those who pick up the game on Steam are going to be quite happy.

Taking the Fantasy on the Go

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches with official Steam Deck support. At launch, players will be able to take the RPG on the go with no hassle whatsoever. While Final Fantasy VII Remake is Steam Deck verified as well, it was unknown whether Rebirth would at launch given its higher system requirements. Thankfully, it does appear that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is quite a scalable game.

Square Enix also released a look at some graphical presets available to PC players that want to hop straight into the game as easily as possible:

Low: 1080p @ 30fps

Recommended: 1080p @ 60fps

Ultra: 4K @ 60fps

Of course, those who want to dive in and configure their experience can. With the right rig, you'll be able to enjoy frame rates up to 120fps, as well a variety of visual enhancements, including lighting, environmental detail, and texture quality. The game will also support technologies like NVIDIA DLSS and VRR. Hopefully, the game can launch in a much better state than its predecessor, Final Fantasy VII Remake.

A Final Chance for Savings

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth lands on PC next week with some early bird savings. Those who purchase any edition of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PC through February 5, whether its Steam or Epic Games Store, can get the game discounted by up to 30%. Pre-purchasing the game also nabs you the 'Moogle Trio' summoning materia, Shinra Bangle Mk. II, and Midgar Bangle Mk. II.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches February 23 on PC. The game is available now on PS5.