Key Takeaways Final Fantasy XIV x Final Fantasy XV launch event "A Nocturne for Heroes" on Feb 28, with limited-time quests and rewards.

Prizes includes The Regalia mount, Noctis' hairstyle, exclusive outfits, Triple Triad card, and orchestrion rolls.

Newcomers and veterans can enjoy the event, with a Seasonal Event Replay feature for those who missed out.

In a thrilling reunion of two iconic gaming universes, Final Fantasy 14 and Final Fantasy 15 are gearing up to launch their highly anticipated collaboration event, "A Nocturne for Heroes," igniting fans' excitement worldwide. Set to commence next week, this event marks the triumphant return of the beloved crossover, promising players an immersive journey filled with adventure, mystery, and unforgettable rewards.

The event will run from February 28th through March 13th. This limited-time extravaganza allows players to team up with Noctis, unraveling the mysteries that shroud their path while battling formidable foes.

One of the event's most coveted prizes, The Regalia, a majestic four-seat mount introduced in 2019, makes its triumphant return. Eager participants can seize the chance to obtain this prestigious mount by embarking on the questline, aiding Noctis, and proving their mettle in combat. But that's not all – other loot includes Noctis' signature hairstyle, exclusive outfits, a legendary five-star Triple Triad card featuring Noctis, and orchestrion rolls with the iconic melodies of Final Fantasy 15.

An adventure for everyone

Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or a newcomer, "A Nocturne for Heroes" offers something for everyone. Those who missed out on previous iterations can play through this fantastic event and snag an iconic mount. Meanwhile, veterans can relive the excitement through the Seasonal Event Replay feature, allowing them to revisit the event's highlights, albeit without the opportunity to acquire event-exclusive items.

You can check out the official lodestone page for the event here.