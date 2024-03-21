Key Takeaways Never stop casting: Balance healing and dealing damage to maximize party contribution and shorten fights.

Plan cooldown usage: Anticipate and prepare for damage by managing healing and defensive cooldowns.

Conserve mana: Use GCD heals sparingly, rely on oGCD abilities, and utilize healer-specific abilities to manage resources effectively.

Hello, Warriors of Light!

Healing in Final Fantasy XIV is a dynamic and rewarding role that requires a blend of attentiveness, strategic planning, and adaptability. Whether you're soothing wounds with the calming waves of a White Mage, weaving the constellations as an Astrologian, shielding allies as a Scholar, or orchestrating the battlefield as a Sage, understanding the fundamentals of healing will ensure your party's success. Here's a comprehensive beginner's guide to mastering the healing arts in FFXIV.

Never Stop Casting

As a healer, your primary role is to keep the party alive, but that doesn't mean you should only be healing. When the party's health is stable:

Deal Damage: Fill any downtime with damage-dealing spells. This maximizes your contribution to the party by shortening fight durations and thus reducing the overall healing required.

Plan Your Cooldown Usage

Healing in FFXIV isn't just about reacting to damage; it's about anticipating and preparing for it:

Cooldown Management: Spread out your healing and defensive cooldowns to ensure you have the tools you need to address a variety of situations without compromising your ability to cast damage spells.

Don't Heal Through Silliness

Part of being a good healer is knowing when not to heal. This can be a tough lesson, both for you and your party members:

Resource Management: Continually healing someone who ignores mechanics can deplete your resources and ultimately hurt the party more than a single death would. Sometimes, letting a player face the consequences of their actions is more beneficial in the long run.

Conserve Your Mana

Efficient mana usage is key to sustained healing over long encounters:

GCD Heals : Use your Global Cooldown (GCD) heals sparingly. Rely on your oGCD (off Global Cooldown) abilities for healing whenever possible to conserve mana and continue dealing damage.

: Use your Global Cooldown (GCD) heals sparingly. Rely on your oGCD (off Global Cooldown) abilities for healing whenever possible to conserve mana and continue dealing damage. Lucid Dreaming: Your best friend. This ability boosts your mana regen, and you'll probably want to use it on cooldown. I usually ballpark my mana expenditure to if I have less than 8000 MP, I use Lucid Dreaming.

Different healers have different ways of conserving mana. At the moment, White Mage is the healer that suffers the most in terms of mana economy. This is what each healer can do to help themselves with mana (and stop slotting Piety materia):

White Mage: Thin Air

Astrologian: Dealing Cards (you get 1 card every 30s)

Scholar: Aetherflow

Sage: Addersgall heals

Don't Forget Your Role

While it's important to contribute to the party's damage output, your primary focus should always be on healing:

Stay Alert: Keep an eye on the party's health bars, and be ready to switch from dealing damage to healing as needed. Customizing your UI to enlarge the party list can help you monitor the party's health more effectively.

Understand Healer Types

FFXIV features two main types of healers, each with its own approach to keeping the party alive:

Pure vs. Shield Healers: Pure healers like White Mage and Astrologian excel at reactive healing, quickly restoring health after significant damage. Shield healers like Sage and Scholar, on the other hand, focus on preemptive measures, mitigating damage before it happens. Understanding your healing style and that of your co-healer in 8-man parties is crucial for effective teamwork.

Monitor Tank Cooldowns

Keeping an eye on your tank's defensive cooldowns, especially their invulnerability skills, is crucial for effective healing:

Adjust Your Healing: If you notice your tank has used a major defensive cooldown like their "invulnerability" skill, adjust your healing strategy accordingly. For example, using a powerful healing cooldown like Benediction on a tank that's not in immediate danger of dying can lead to wasted resources.

By incorporating these principles into your gameplay, you'll become a more effective and efficient healer, capable of navigating the challenges of FFXIV's diverse content. Remember, the best healers are those who can balance their duties, adapting to the needs of their party while contributing to overall damage output when the opportunity arises.