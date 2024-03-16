Key Takeaways Choose a melee DPS job you like the appearance/nostalgia of.

Learn rotations for long-term endgame content & maximized damage.

Understand positional attacks, Vulnerability Up debuff, & different melee job benefits.

Xbox players will be experiencing Final Fantasy XIV for the first time soon. Picking a DPS class can be a daunting task due to how many there are in the game. Final Fantasy XIV breaks up DPS jobs into several different types. There are physical ranged, magical ranged, and melee DPS jobs. For this guide we are going to give some beginner tips on how you’ll want to start with the melee DPS jobs.

What to Know

Melee DPS is a bit different from the other jobs in the game. You’ll have a lot of damage skills and some of the main skills are going to have a combo skill that will have a positional attack. Positional attacks will get a small DPS bonus, so you don’t have to worry about it too much when you are just learning how to play the game. The rule of thumb for positional attacks is that you want to execute them for that DPS bonus, but you don’t want to hold your global cooldowns in order to get that bonus. Holding your potential DPS will cost you even more DPS.

As you get into the melee DPS job, just like all the other jobs in the game, you’ll run into rotations and opener rotations for your skills. While these aren’t really needed in the normal content or main scenario content, it’s still good to know what your favorite job will need to maximize its potential. Learning your rotation will be very important later on in the game for you if you’re interested in going into the Savage or Ultimate difficulty content. Endgame content is very hard to clear if you don’t know what these rotations are.

Getting Started with Melee DPS

To get started, you’ll want to pick your melee-based job. You can pick by how they look, nostalgia, or just what you've seen someone else do. All of these are very valid reasons to play a job in Final Fantasy XIV. Give them all a shot, it really doesn’t hurt to give all the jobs in the game a bit of time to see if it’s something you’d like. If you want something that has a lot of DPS potential, you might like Samurai. Their rotation and opener can be complicated at first, but they have very high damage output. Dragoon is an easy to learn job and has the ability to give the party some more critical hit rate of your party. Monk is a bit more complex and has a lot of options, they do good damage and have a lot of versatility to them.

The list goes on, but each melee job has a certain type of player in mind to play it. Learning what’s for you as a player is important and testing other jobs in the game is always a good idea.

Positional Attacks

An important thing to know about your positional attacks is how to tell when you have to move for them. When targeting a boss, you’ll see a highlighted circle on the ground surrounding the boss, and if this circle has an empty section to their rear, you will want to adhere to the positional rules. If the boss has a full circle highlight on the floor, you no longer have to move to execute your positional attacks.

If there is a situation where you want to execute your attacks for some extra damage, but you can’t get to the boss's flank or rear, you can always execute the skill “True North”. True North will allow a melee DPS player to execute a positional attack without the need to go to the required spot. Different jobs can benefit from this differently from others. For example; Samurai will usually pair True North with their skill Meikyo Shisui, a skill that allows them to collect a resource that will give them one of three other executable skills.

"Vulnerability Up" and What it Means

When you go into dungeon boss fights, trials, or raids, you’ll encounter a type of debuff named "Vulnerability Up". Vulnerability Up can and will stack up to 16 times and will increase your damage received during the duty. In my experience, it will absolutely kill a DPS job at 6 or more and that’s if you’re lucky to survive what gave you the other stacks. Do your best to keep these at the bare minimum. Healer players will do their best to keep you alive, and they know better than anyone else that stuff happens. Sometimes you just cannot move in time because you get caught. It’s okay to get hit, just make sure to do your best to get out of the way of the markers put on the arena by bosses.

In general, the DPS jobs in Final Fantasy XIV have the least amount of responsibility in terms of what needs to be done. You don’t have to worry about keeping the part alive or mitigating damage like healers and tanks do. You focus on bringing the enemies down to zero health as fast as possible and as stylishly as possible. Melee DPS is a ton of fun to play and learn, they are easy to learn and hard to master, which is what makes them appealing to many players.