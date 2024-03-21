Key Takeaways Keep your GCD rolling for consistent DPS - delays or gaps lead to significant losses.

Ranged DPS classes in Final Fantasy XIV offer a blend of mobility, utility, and consistent damage output. Whether you're supporting your allies with songs as a Bard, packing heat as a Machinist, or gracing the battlefield with your dance as a Dancer, understanding the core principles of your role can greatly enhance your gameplay and contribution to the party. Here's a beginner's guide to get you started on your journey as an effective ranged DPS.

Keep Your GCD Rolling

The cornerstone of maximizing your damage output as a ranged DPS is to ensure your Global Cooldown (GCD) is always in use. Consistency is key:

Button Pressing : Always be pressing something. Delays or gaps in your GCD usage can lead to significant DPS losses over time. Even if you make a mistake in your rotation, it's less detrimental than doing nothing at all.

: Always be pressing something. Delays or gaps in your GCD usage can lead to Even if you make a mistake in your rotation, it's less detrimental than doing nothing at all. Rotation Recovery: If you do press the wrong button, don't panic. The most important thing is to keep the GCD rolling and get back into your rotation as smoothly as possible.

Stand Close to the Party

Positioning for ranged DPS isn't just about staying out of melee range; it's about being close enough to benefit from and contribute to party-wide buffs and heals:

Buff Range : Ensure you're positioned such that your buffs (like those from Dancers and Bards) reach your allies. Being too far can mean your utilities go to waste.

: Ensure you're positioned such that your buffs (like those from Dancers and Bards) reach your allies. Being too far can mean your utilities go to waste. Healing Range: Staying within range of your healers' AoE abilities ensures you're topped up and reduces the risk of unexpected deaths due to being out of reach.

Use Your Defensive Cooldowns

Each ranged DPS class has access to party-wide defensive cooldowns. These abilities can significantly reduce the incoming damage for the entire group, aiding in survivability:

Tactical Use: Learn the fights and strategically use your defensive cooldowns, especially during phases of high incoming damage. This proactive approach can greatly assist your tanks and healers.

If you're curious what your defensive cooldowns are, here's a helpful list:

Bard : Troubadour and Nature's Minne

: Troubadour and Nature's Minne Dancer: Shield Samba, Curing Waltz, Improvisation

Shield Samba, Curing Waltz, Improvisation Machinist: Tactician and Dismantle (this one works like Addle and Feint)

To a lesser degree, Arm's Length is also a cooldown you can use, though this will only be useful to you if the tank suddenly loses aggro or dies. Enemies that hit you when you have Arm's Length on will become Slowed, cutting the incoming damage and giving the healer some room to breathe.

Use Head Graze to Interrupt

Interrupting enemy casts can be crucial in preventing devastating attacks or annoying debuffs:

Head Graze: This ability allows you to interrupt certain enemy casts, marked by a flashing cast bar. Using it effectively can mitigate damage and make fights smoother for the entire party.

Utilize Peloton for Mobility

Peloton is a utility skill that increases movement speed for you and nearby party members, proving particularly useful in dungeons:

Efficiency: Use Peloton between pulls to speed up dungeon runs. This small time save adds up, especially in larger dungeons, and improves your group's quality of life.

For Bards: Keep Your DoTs Up

As a Bard, your Damage over Time (DoT) abilities are a significant portion of your DPS. Managing them efficiently is crucial:

Iron Jaws: Once you have access to this skill, use it to refresh your DoTs on the target. This not only ensures your DoTs are always ticking but also helps streamline your rotation by refreshing both at once.

By incorporating these principles into your gameplay, you'll maximize your own performance and enhance the overall effectiveness of your party. Remember, mastery comes with practice, and each role in FFXIV offers a unique playstyle and set of responsibilities. Embrace the learning curve, and you'll soon find yourself an invaluable member of any party.