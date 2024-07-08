Just outside Tuliyollal lies the beautiful lands of Kozama‘uka, one of Final Fantasy XIV’s newest areas. This is located in the New World in the latest expansion, Dawntrail, showcasing some of the beautiful wildlife and forestry that encompass the vast lands. For Kozama‘uka, it features a huge elevation in the south, with beautiful waterfalls and mountains sprawling across the map. It also features three aetheryte crystals, making it easy to traverse.

Taking Flight

There are various Aether Currents to be found throughout the vast map, some that will require going off the beaten path and patience. The latter refers to the first two areas in which, similar to how it has been in past expansion, is split into two sections. Thankfully, these are quick to get to as, unlike its predecessors, Dawntrail closely focuses on each area, making a more linear path instead of something that loops back onto itself.

Related Fastest Ways to Level Gatherers in FFXIV: Dawntrail It's not just about getting battle jobs up to max level, but the grind to get gatherers in FFXIV: Dawntrail.

In order to fly, though, players will need not only do various side quests in each of the areas, but find currents spread throughout the map. These can be tricky to locate, but thankfully we’ve put together a map for you to quickly get them. These will be required for specific side content, such as unique FATES and world bosses, but otherwise, it’s just so much faster and more convenient to be able to soar the skies.

Coordinates